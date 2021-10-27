Barroso defends control of ‘disinformation’ when referring to ‘live’ by Bolsonaro | Policy

The president of the Superior Electoral Court, Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), defended this Tuesday (26) “some type of control of behavior, illicit content and misinformation that poses dangers to dear society values ​​such as health and democracy”.

Barroso made the statement at the International Disinformation and Elections Seminar, sponsored by the TSE, referring to the episode this Monday (25) in which Facebook and YouTube took off the air a “live” in which President Jair Bolsonaro falsely relates , Covid AIDS vaccines.

“We need to face misinformation, especially when it poses a serious risk to democracy or health. An example, which occurred from yesterday to today in Brazil, concerns the suppression of the ‘live’ of a statement by a public authority that said that vaccination offered the risk of contamination by AIDS. An absurdity without any scientific confirmation and that would discourage people from getting vaccinated in a world where all medical authorities defend the importance of vaccination”, said the minister.

According to Barroso, “there is misinformation that compromises democracy and public health.”

“So it is necessary to have some kind of control over behavior, illegal content and misinformation that poses dangers to dear society values ​​such as health and democracy,” he defended.

Facebook and YouTube take off the live air in which Bolsonaro associates Covid vaccines with AIDS

Barroso also argued that platforms cannot be a path to crime. “It takes behavior and content control,” he said.

YouTube on Monday removed the “live” video in which President Jair Bolsonaro spreads a lie about the relationship between Covid’s vaccine and AIDS. The g1 learned that the channel will be suspended for a week, which prevents the publication of new videos and live broadcasts.

The video platform’s decision came after Facebook took the same content off the air. Por sua vez, o Twitter sinalizou post de Bolsonaro contendo a mesma mentira, mas manteve link no ar.

YouTube said the Oct. 21 post was removed for violating its medical misinformation guidelines on Covid-19 by claiming that vaccines do not reduce the risk of contracting the disease and that they cause other infectious diseases.