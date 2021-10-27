Barroso wants democratic control / CPI approves ban on Bolsonaro (see video)

Maximum tension in Brasilia!

The CPI approved the final report, attributed nine crimes to Bolsonaro and asked for 80 indictments.

And now, what lies ahead?

To comment on these and other news, Jornal da Noite welcomes Valeria Bernardo, journalist and Renato Gomes, master in Public Law.

The CPI asked to ban Bolsonaro from social media. And who will judge this request is Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF…

Why do you want to shut up the president?

The president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), minister Luís Roberto Barroso, once again defended the regulation of social networks as a way to fight “disinformation that compromises democracy”.

Truck driver Zé Trovão returned to Brazil and surrendered to the Federal Police.

