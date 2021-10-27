Before One UI 4.0: Galaxy S20 FE updated with image remaster and more

As you can see below, the update changelist does not mention the arrival of the new feature:

To clarify a little more, Samsung recently released the October security package update for the Galaxy S20 FE and it is now available in Brazil. What we didn’t expect was to notice the One UI 4.0 photo remaster feature on the device even before Android 12 hit the S20 FE.

To access the new feature, simply update your Galaxy S20 FE Snapdragon by going to: Settings > Software Update > Download and Install. After that, open the Samsung Gallery app, choose a photo and tap the bottom menu as shown in the image above.

As you can see above, the remaster feature allows you to zoom in on images, where we tested with a file that was 960×960 pixels, resulting in an image that was 3840×3840 pixels, an image 4 times larger.

Another benefit of using the remaster is to improve image quality, as you can also see in the third illustration where you can see the new thing in action.

It is worth mentioning that the remaster was already present in the Samsung gallery, but it did not allow you to choose an image to improve, as it worked automatically and randomly for some photos only. With this new feature you can choose any photo to enlarge and enhance using Samsung’s artificial intelligence algorithm.

Is the One UI 4.0 image remaster now also available on your Galaxy? Tell us in the comments.