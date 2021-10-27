Betânia and Embaré sign merger that creates a dairy company with sales of R$ 4 billion | Agribusiness

After a year of negotiations, dairy manufacturers Bethany and Embaré , owner of the Peasant brand, signed yesterday the merger of its operations , giving rise to a company of R$ 4 billion per year in revenue. Immediately, the new company intends to gain market share in regions with low presence, such as the Southeast or North, in addition to strengthening the cheese line. In the long term, the plan is to lead a consolidation process in the Brazilian dairy sector — which, at least for now, collects stories of failures from those who proposed it.

Still unnamed until the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Where) expresses itself on the transaction, the new Betânia-Embaré will be a company with shared control between three partners, who will have approximately one third of the capital each: o Arlon, private equity that was minority in Bethany, the Girão family, founder of Bethany, and Antunes family, founder of Embaré. All brands will be retained and commercial and distribution management will remain separate.

Together, the companies have a net debt of R$400 million. So far, the union has not involved the contribution of new resources, but this possibility is not ruled out. Bruno Silva, a partner at Arlon, says that the company may also resort to an IPO to capitalize and make the desired acquisitions, but there is no deadline for that. First, the company will need to prove to be a good deal for the market, which keeps in its memory cases of failure such as Parmalat and LBR, in addition to the unsuccessful attempt to consolidate BRF.

“The market does not like the sector. It’s volatile, has tight margins and stories that didn’t work out. But Betânia and Embaré are success stories and the synergies will give the company impetus to truly become national”, says Silva. He says that the differentials of the new company are the capture and distribution capabilities to accommodate the most profitable items at different times. “The brand is important for any company that wants to consolidate the market, but the brand alone does not solve it”, he observes.

Complementary portfolios

Bruno Girão he will be president of the company and the Antunes family will nominate the financial director. On the board of directors, there will be two representatives from Girão, two from Arlon and two from Antunes. There will also be an independent member. According to Girão, the companies have complementary portfolios. While Betânia is strong in liquid products such as UHT milk and yogurt, Embaré has a greater presence in powdered milk.