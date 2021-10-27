Bil reveals that he won’t nominate Rico or Dayane for the field

In a conversation with Gui Araujo and Sthefane Matos in A Fazenda 13, this Tuesday (October 26), Bil Araújo made some comments about the next formation of fields, which takes place tonight. The ex-BBB, who is the farmer of the week, stated that Rico Melquiades is no longer his choice of vote and had the support of his colleagues.

“He [Rico] it is not my option to vote anymore, no”, said Arcrebiano, who also took the opportunity to tell that he will not nominate Dayane Mello. Gui Araujo said that Rico is thinking that the farmer will indicate Day to the field. “Let him find it. She’s also thinking I’m going to pull. So let her find it,” replied the farmer.

Bil also told Sthefane that Rico Melquiades assured him that he would not pull either her or Marina Ferrari from the bay into the hot seat. “I asked why I don’t really want to vote for him anymore,” said Bill.

“I’m going to have to go back in time to find justification for voting for the guy,” said Bil. So, who will be the nominee? Fazenda 13 airs at 10:45 pm on Record TV, right after the soap opera Genesis.

