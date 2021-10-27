Biopark and Unimed Costa Oeste directors analyze the installation of a highly complex hospital in the technological park in Toledo – O Presente

Share tweet Share

Directors of Biopark and Unimed Costa Oeste met this week to discuss the installation of a highly complex hospital in the Scientific and Technological Park of Biosciences, located in Toledo.

According to the president of the medical cooperative, Hiroshi Nishitani, a meeting was also held with cooperative physicians to address the project idea at the Biopark, and there was wide acceptance. “We discussed the idea of ​​the project in a meeting that was attended by 118 cooperating doctors, in person and online, and it was something well accepted almost unanimously”, he declared to Jornal O Presente.

Nishitani assesses that the process is aligning for the investment to take place. “Even because we intend it to be a broader project, not only for Unimed Costa Oeste, but also for other units in the system in Paraná. This is being accepted both by our members and by other Unimed cooperatives in the state”, he said.

The leader did not want to say what the project specifically involves. However, according to unofficial information obtained by O Presente, the hospital would be of high complexity and high technological level, offering, for example, robotic and cardiac surgeries, transplants, among others.

President of Unimed Costa Oeste, Hiroshi Nishitani: “We intend it to be a broader project, not only for Unimed Costa Oeste, but also for other units in the system in Paraná” (Photo: Sandro Mesquita/OP)

