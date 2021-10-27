‘Bitcoin pharaoh’ is denied freedom, but misinformation about release leads to party in court and fireworks in Cabo Frio

RIO – The Federal Regional Court of the 2nd Region (TRF-2) decided on Tuesday, by two votes to one, to maintain the preventive detention of Glaidson Acácio dos Santos, owner of GAS Consultoria e Tecnologia, Felipe Silva Novais and Michael de Souza Magno. Under the leadership of Glaidson, called the “bitcoin pharaoh”, they are accused of promoting a financial pyramid, disguised as investment operations in cryptocurrencies, which would have illegally moved at least R$ 38 billion, especially among investors in Cabo Frio and cities neighboring regions of the Rio de Janeiro Lakes Region.





In front of the court’s headquarters, in downtown Rio, protesters came to celebrate a supposed freedom granted to Glaidson, but it was only the dissenting vote of judge William Douglas. Flávio Lucas, rapporteur of the case, and Marcelo Granado voted against habeas corpus. Dressed in white, investors arrived on charter buses and staged a peaceful protest from early afternoon, even before the trial began. The wrong news about the release also led to fireworks in Cabo Frio.

In videos that circulated in investor groups and on social networks, it is possible to see the celebration in front of the TRF-2 after circulating the wrong information about the release. “The victory is ours, everything worked out”, shouts one of the protesters, moved. “Thank you, Lord,” he continues. Then he sings: “I am GAS with a lot of pride and with a lot of love”. He even quotes the 2-1 score as if he were in favor of Glaidson. “It was worth the wait,” he vents. In chorus, dozens of people also chanted the cry “Uh, it’s GAS”, accompanied by horns and excited celebrations.

On Twitter, netizens also commented on the trial as if the end result had determined Glaidson’s release. “What are fireworks being released here in Cabo Frio”, wrote a young woman on the social network. “The amount of fireworks in Cabo Frio this afternoon is no coincidence. Glaidson will be released… Party in Rio’s Egypt!”, posted a resident of the city. There were even those who mocked the outcome that was different from what was expected: “And the people of Cabo Frio, who held a carnival with the news that Glaidson was released, set off fireworks, but it was fake news“, reported a user.





Glaidson Acácio dos Santos, arrested in Operation Kryptos Photo: Reproduction / Agência O Globo Cell phones and meat were seized at Glaidson Acácio’s gallery, who ended up being transferred to a maximum security prison Photo: Press Release / Press Release Seap Federal Police claims that the R$ 7 million found in a helicopter, in Búzios, belonged to Glaidson Acácio and originated from money laundering. Amount was hidden in three suitcases and would be taken to São Paulo Photo: Agência O Globo An amount of R$ 7 million was divided into three suitcases and would leave Búzios for São Paulo by helicopter Photo: Agência O Globo The PF claims that approximately R$ 14 million and 100 pounds sterling in cash were seized Photo: Disclosure About R$ 20 million, between reais and foreign currencies, were seized at Glaidson’s house Photo: Federal Police / Agência O Globo Glaidson Acácio dos Santos, arrested in Operation Kryptos, enjoys a yacht valued at more than R$ 3 million Photo: Reproduction / Agência O Globo Sports cars found in the garage of the property in Barra da Tijuca where Glaidson was arrested Photo: Agência O Globo Sports cars found in the garage of the property in Barra da Tijuca where Glaidson was arrested Photo: Agência O Globo PF agents arrive at police headquarters with suitcases of cash: the amount would reach around 20 million, between reais, euros and dollars Photo: Marcia Foletto / Marcia Foletto PF agents arrive at police headquarters with suitcases of cash: the amount would reach around 20 million, between reais, euros and dollars Photo: Marcia Foletto / Agência O Globo Glaidson is taken to PF headquarters Photo: Fabiano Rocha / Agência O Globo Glaidson was arrested in a condominium in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone of Rio Photo: Agência O Globo Agents who are operating inside Glaidson’s house, in a condominium in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone of Rio, say they have never seen so much money in an operation, not even at Lava-Jato Foto: Agência O Globo Glaidson was arrested in a condominium in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone of Rio Photo: Agência O Globo Glaidson was arrested in a condominium in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone of Rio Photo: Agência O Globo Agents who are operating inside Glaidson’s house, in a condominium in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone of Rio, say they have never seen so much money in an operation, not even at Lava-Jato Foto: Agência O Globo Agents jump into Glaidson’s house, in a condominium in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone of Rio, where Glaidson was arrested. Photo: Agência O Globo Agents jump into Glaidson’s house, in a condominium in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone of Rio, where Glaidson was arrested. Photo: Agência O Globo

By note, GAS Consultoria regretted the decision. “Clarifying that this is an interim decision, we inform that the defense lawyers are already developing the necessary strategy to appeal the decision to the Superior Courts”, says the text. “GAS Consultoria is certain that truth and justice will always prevail and will spare no efforts so that the company’s CEO can recover his right to freedom,” the statement concludes.

Arrested since August 25 during Operation Kryptos, Glaidson, Felipe and Michael are mainly accused of crimes against the national financial system and criminal organization. They were denounced for fraudulently managing a financial institution and issuing, offering and trading securities without prior registration with the competent authority, using in their place a false statement from the financial institution. Last week, the same TRF-2 denied a HC of another member of the group, Tunay Lima.

In all, 17 people, including Glaidson and Mirelis, are defendants in Federal Court. To keep them in preventive detention, the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) alleges that the investigations found a risk of flight, threat to people and evasion of resources that were with the organization. When he arrested Glaidson at a friend’s house in Barra da Tijuca, the Federal Police found that he had his bags packed. After the operation, the Venezuelan Mirelis Zerpa, wife of the “Pharaoh of Bitcoins” who is at large, would have rescued more than R$ 1 billion in cryptocurrencies. Furthermore, the breach of confidentiality proved that Glaidson had threatened to hold a journalist in private prison.

According to authorities, two months before her husband’s arrest in late August, Mirelis traveled under tight security from Cabo Frio to the state capital. She then went to Mexico and then to the United States, establishing her home in Miami. From there, even though the name was included in the Interpol red broadcast as an outlaw, Mirelis continued to lead the group’s activities.

The information is contained in a telephone intercept carried out with the authorization of the Court, in which one of the partners of the couple talks about the actions of the Venezuelan woman. “Mirelis is the one doing business there in Miami. She is in the United States. She probably won’t be coming to Brazil anytime soon”, says the boy on the phone, even saying that his wife “has always been the head of everything “. According to the Federal Police, Mirelis even moved large amounts abroad after her husband was behind bars.

Check out who became a defendant in the Federal Court:

1- Glaidson Acácio dos Santos (prisoner)

2- Mirelis Yoseline Diaz Serpa (outlaw)

3- Felipe José Silva Novais (outlaw)

4- Kamila Martins Novais (outlaw)

5- Tunay Pereira Lima (arrested)

6- Márcia Pinto dos Anjos (prisoner)

7- Vicente Gadelha Rocha Neto (outlaw)

8- Andrimar Morayma Rivero Vergel (answers in freedom)

9- Diego Silva Vieira (responds in freedom)

10- Mariana Barbosa Cordeiro (responds in freedom)

11- Paulo Henrique de Lana (responds in freedom)

12- Kelly Pereira Deo de Souza Lana (answers in freedom)

13- João Marcus Pinheiro Dumas Viana (outlaw)

14- Larissa Viana Ferreira Dumas (responds in freedom)

15- Guilherme Silva de Almeida (responds in freedom)

16- Alan Gomes Soares (answers in freedom)

17- Michael de Souza Magno (prisoner)