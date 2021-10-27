Blizzard Announces Cancellation of BlizzCon 2022

Company event will not take place next year

THE Blizzard-Activison announced today (26), through its site, that BlizzCon won’t happen next year. The traditional event where the developer brings news about its games received an online version this year, which would be repeated in 2022. Now, the company has revealed a change of plans, and the digital version has also been cancelled.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the in-person event has not taken place since 2019. According to the developer, the decision to leave the online format aside would be that it consumes a lot of time and energy, which would be better used “supporting our teams and progressing in the development of our games and experiences.”

The company said it will also take the time to re-imagine the event’s future. The text says:

“In addition, we would also like to take time to re-imagine what a future BlizzCon event could be. The first BlizzCon took place 16 years ago, and so much has changed over time since then – especially the multiple ways in which players and communities can come together and feel like they’re part of something bigger. Whatever the event looks like in the future, we also need to ensure that it is as safe, welcoming and inclusive as possible. We’re committed to continuous communication with our players, and we see BlizzCon playing an important role in that going forward. We are excited about what we will do with the event when we revisit it in the future.”

It is important to highlight that the event’s cancellation comes at a turbulent time for the company, which is facing lawsuits related to a toxic work environment and serious cases of harassment. THE BlizzCon it is also related to some of the main accusations, since the so-called ‘Cosby Suite’, an environment in which several problematic situations would have occurred, was the hotel room of one of the developers of the blizzard during the event.

In concluding the statement, the company emphasizes that although it does not hold the event, updates on its games will be revealed by other means in the future. Thus, the announcements and updates will be disseminated through the franchises’ official channels.

