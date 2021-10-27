Blizzard Cancels BlizzCon 2022 | Adrenaline

In an official statement, Blizzard states that decision has been made to support developer teams

Blizzard has just announced the cancellation of BlizzCon 2022, scheduled for February. In an official statement, the company states that the decision was taken to reimagine the event, in addition to support teams and the development of games and experiences. Blizzard also stated that, despite the cancellation, will continue bringing game announcements and updates.

The current moment of the developer is troubled, gamers are not satisfied with the company’s actions, in addition to the process involving several big names within Blizzard. With drastic drops in gamer engagement in some of its most important games, the The company’s decision seems to reflect its current moment, even without directly recognizing it.

After 16 events, Blizzard guarantees that the next BlizzCon will be imagined to be a safe, welcoming and inclusive event. According to the statement, the company’s announcements continued to be carried out through official channels. The company reports that the decision to cancel the event was difficult to make, but necessary.

Every BlizzCon needs everyone’s work to make it happen, it’s a company-wide effort, fueled by our desire to share and create with the community we love so much. At this point, we feel that the energy needed will be better directed towards supporting our teams, as well as advancing the development of our games and experiences.

For those who were anxious about the possible news that would be revealed in February, during BlizzCon, don’t be disappointed, because as already reported, all scheduled announcements should happen normally. With the cancellation, the message that remains is of a company “taking a step back”, with the intention of observing what has been happening.



Who knows, this moment will serve for a restructuring of Blizzard and that it does not get involved in future controversies, as for which it is being sued. In any case, it will take some time for Blizzard’s name to fall back into public favor.

