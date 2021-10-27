BofA downgrades Brazilian stocks with higher interest and fiscal risk and sees Ibovespa at 120 thousand points

O Bank of America cut its recommendation for Brazilian stocks, saying the prospect of higher interest rates in the main economy of the Latin America it should weigh on economic growth and could halt domestic migration towards more risky investments.

The bank downgraded Brazil from overweight to market-weight in its Latin America portfolio, while lowering its forecast for the index Ibovespa by year-end from 130,000 points to 120,000, David Beker, the bank’s Latin America equity strategist, said in an interview. The new forecast suggests a potential increase of around 13% from current levels.

The Brazilian stock market has flirted with a bear market in recent days amid growing doubt about the country’s commitment to its fiscal rules, as investors hope the government’s appetite for more spending will pressure inflation and drive the central bank to raise interest rates further.

“Higher interest means that local retail investors can start returning to fixed income,” Beker said. “At the very least, you can say that there was a pause in rotation.”

In recent years, as interest rates edged toward an all-time low, local investors have been pressured to take more risk, seeking more attractive stock returns. With the monetary tightening, the stakes are being redrawn.

Last month, multimarket funds had the largest net redemption since the end of 2017, while equity funds also registered net outflows, according to Anbima.

After retreating 10% since the beginning of the year, the Ibovespa is trading at about 8 times the estimated profit for the next 12 months, close to the minimum in about a decade. The relatively attractive multiples took some homes, including JPMorgan and BTG Pactual, to reiterate a constructive perspective for the stock market.

“Valuations have become more attractive, but Brazil’s history lacks triggers,” said Beker.