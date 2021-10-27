Bolsonaro mocks judgment at the TSE and pins Lula on family, drugs and abortion

posted on 10/26/2021 7:41 PM / updated on 10/26/2021 7:42 PM



(credit: Reproduction / Youtube)

President Jair Bolsonaro mocked, this Tuesday (26/10), the judgment in the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) of two actions that ask for the revocation of the slate of the chief executive and vice president, Hamilton Mourão. Accused of fake news, in reference to former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Bolsonaro pointed out that he would be lying if he had said that the PT defends his family and is against abortion and the liberation of drugs. The declaration took place during a service to commemorate the 106th anniversary of the Assembly of God.

“We have a greater good than our own life and all of us will leave one day. But there is no life without freedom. Look what has been happening in Brazil. People who have lost their freedom because of opinion. Today we say: ‘It’s not It’s up to all of us. The time will come. Something will happen. Today, at around 6 pm, the trial of the impeachment of Bolsonaro and Mourão begins. Do you know what the charge is? My accounts were approved by the TSE. no accusations of corruption, illicit enrichment, nothing. The accusation is fake news. (Which) I lied during the campaign. If I had lied against that PT candidate, I would have to say that the PT candidate defends the family. He would be lying. The PT candidate is against abortion. He would be lying. The PT candidate is against drug liberation. He would be lying,” he pointed out.

Bolsonaro amended that some authorities, when they come to power, seem to “have the king in their belly”.

“How far has the human being reached? When he arrives at the place, the king looks like he’s going to live in his belly and he doesn’t owe anyone any satisfaction. As for that, I’ve been saying: Only God can get me out of that chair,” he cried.

The actions deal with the use of mass firing of messages on social networks in the last majority election.