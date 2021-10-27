Bolsonaro repeats will to privatize Petrobras, oil workers threaten to strike | Economy

Sophia Bernardes Bolsonaro repeats desire to privatize Petrobras and oil workers threaten to strike

President Jair Bolsonaro reaffirmed this Wednesday (27) that Petrobras only gives him a “headache” and that the company only provides services “for shareholders”. Bolsonaro spoke again about the possibility of privatizing the company. Amid the possibility of selling the company, the FUP (Single Federation of Oil Workers) announced that it will go on strike if the project moves forward.

The president’s statement was made in an interview with Jovem Pan News, while Bolsonaro spoke about alternatives to reduce fuel prices.

“Can I interfere with Petrobras? I’ll respond to the process. The president of Petrobras will end up being arrested. It’s a state-owned company, which, with all due respect, just gives me a headache. We’re going to break more monopoly . Maybe even put it on the privatization radar.”

The possibility made the FUP council approve a “resistance agenda” to the privatization process and will organize assemblies to debate the strike in the coming days.

“It’s an alert. If the government has the audacity to present this project, we will go on strike, possibly the biggest strike in the history of the oil sector”, said Deyvid Bacelar, general coordinator of the FUP, to Poder360.

The general coordinator of the FUP said that the privatization will “only favor investors from other countries and Petrobras shareholders”. “Instead of privatizing, the government should make the company fulfill its social role,” he said.

Later, in the same interview, Bolsonaro downplayed the company’s barrel production record:

“The other day an advisor came to me and said: “Look, Petrobras has just broken a record in barrel production per day, 3 million barrels a day. Then I said: ‘And what is the consequence of this?'” , he said, adding: “It’s a company that is currently providing service to shareholders, and no one else. The chance of you losing something at Petrobras is zero.”

Bolsonaro also stated that anyone who buys Petrobras shares “never loses”:

“You buy shares in any company, you can lose. Petrobras you never lose. In other words, is this company ours or is it owned by some privileged people?”