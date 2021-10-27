Bolsonaro returns to talk about privatizing Petrobras and says the state only serves shareholders By Reuters



by Lisaandra Paraguassu

BRASILIA (Reuters) – President Jair Bolsonaro spoke again on Wednesday that he is considering privatizing Petrobras (SA:) and stated that the state-owned company serves to give him a “headache” and to provide service to its shareholders.

“The fuel is going up all over the world, it’s going up less here. Some think it’s my fault. Can I interfere in Petrobras? I’ll respond to the process, the president of Petrobras will end up being arrested,” he said in an interview with TV Jovem Pan News, which debuted on Wednesday.

“It’s a state-owned company that just gives me a headache. We’re going to find a way to break more monopoly, maybe even put it on the privatization radar. That’s what we want.”

Bolsonaro has been talking in recent days about the privatization of the company. Senate government leader Fernando Bezerra (MDB-PE), admitted to Reuters that a bill to sell shares and privatize the company is being studied. One of the alternatives is the sale of government shares, currently the largest shareholder, to dilute the shareholding in the state-owned company.

In the interview, Bolsonaro criticized the pricing policy adopted since the government of Michel Temer, which links the readjustments to the international price of a barrel of Brent and to the value of oil in the country.

“It’s no use setting a record in barrel production, what is the consequence of that? What will the people think? Are we self-sufficient? We are. But given the laws of the past, the price binding taking into account the Brent barrel abroad and the dollar here inside, the readjustment is automatic,” he said.

“It’s a company that is currently serving shareholders, no one else. The chance of you losing something at Petrobras is zero.”

Despite talking about privatization, something that is not considered by center-left parties, Bolsonaro ended up repeating the speech of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, that Petrobras today, despite being state-owned, only serves the interests of the shareholders.

“You buy shares in any company and you can lose. At Petrobras you never lose. Is this company ours or that of some privileged people? It’s not fair what’s happening,” he complained.

The Union is Petrobras’ largest shareholder.

On Tuesday, the company applied another readjustment, 7% for gasoline and 9.1% for diesel. The president himself had already said over the weekend that another increase would come this week. It was the second readjustment in a month.

This year alone, the accumulated increases reach 73% for gasoline and 65.3% for diesel, according to the tables of the National Petroleum Agency.