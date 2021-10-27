Bolsonaro says Petrobras only gives ‘headache’ and praises Zema

President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) spoke again today that he is considering privatizing Petrobras and said, in an interview with TV Jovem Pan News, that the state-owned company only serves to give him a “headache” and to provide services to shareholders.

In a context of high fuel prices at the pumps and the threat of a strike by truck drivers because of the price of diesel, this is the third time in October that Bolsonaro speaks about the possibility of privatizing Petrobras.

In the middle of the month, the president said that he wanted to privatize the state-owned company, and on Monday (25), he took up the matter again, saying that the matter was on the government’s radar.

“Can I interfere in Petrobras? I will respond to the process, the president of Petrobras will end up being arrested. It is a state-owned company that, with all due respect, only gives me a headache,” he said.

We are going to find a way to break more monopolies, who knows, maybe even put them on the privatization radar. That’s what we want. Jair Bolsonaro, President of the Republic

The president also said that, contrary to what normally happens in the stock market – when the investor can win or lose with a given investment -, in the case of Petrobras, shareholders always win.

He did not present data to support the analysis, citing only the rise in the company’s shares. “It is a company that, nowadays, is providing services to shareholders, no one else,” he said.

“The chance of you losing at Petrobras is zero, the federal government alone is taking R$11 billion. An amount equivalent to that goes to shareholders. You buy shares in any company, you’ll lose; with Petrobras, you never lose “, he said.

“In other words, is this company ours or that of some privileged ones? I know that there are humble people also buying shares, but what is happening is not fair,” he declared.

Cheers to Zema

In the same interview, Bolsonaro also praised the governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema (Novo), for having announced the freezing of the ICMS on diesel during the week. “He set an example,” he said.

Zema’s announcement, given in an interview with CNN Brasil, was made after last Thursday (21), tankers from Minas, but also from Rio de Janeiro, were paralyzed to protest against recent increases in diesel prices in pumps from the gas stations.

“As of today, we will be freezing the ICMS on diesel oil. Even if it increases, we will not readjust the amount that is charged. In other words, the percentage starts to fall with each increase that diesel oil has,” Zema told CNN Brazil.

Zema’s announcement came shortly before Petrobras announced yet another increase in the price of diesel sold at refineries, which has gone from BRL 3.06 to BRL 3.34 since yesterday (an increase of BRL 0.28, or 9.15%), a measure that is reflected in the value registered in the pumps.

Bolsonaro has attributed the high price of gasoline and other fuels to the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services, but official data show that it is Petrobras’ readjustments that have weighed most on the increase in pump prices.

In October, the Chamber approved a bill that changes the ICMS charge on fuels in the states, providing for a specific fixed rate for this. The proposal, which is awaiting processing in the Senate, is criticized by governors, who estimate losses in revenue.

* With information from Reuters