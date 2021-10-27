Bolsonaro says Petrobras only gives him a headache and goes back to talking about privatization

(Playback/TV Planalto)

While the government is still showing difficulties in containing the rise in fuel prices, the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, stated this Wednesday, 27, that Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) only gives him a headache.

“Let’s go for a way to break more monopoly. Maybe even put it on the privatization radar. That’s what we want,” declared the Chief Executive in an interview with Young Pan News, in yet another speech in the direction of the company’s sale. “Facing such a monopoly is not easy,” he added.

However, as shown on Tuesday by Broadcast (the Grupo Estado’s real-time news system), the privatization of Petrobras, a wish signaled by the president and also by Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, is a “distant dream” and a “smoke screen”, in the evaluation of banks.

Bolsonaro said again that he cannot interfere in Petrobras. “I’m going to be prosecuted, the director will be arrested.”

On the other hand, criticized the state-owned company. “It is a company that is currently providing services to shareholders,” he declared. “Is this company ours or a privileged one? I know there are humble people buying shares, but what is happening is not fair,” he said.

The president also criticized States for charging ICMS on fuels and praised the governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema (Novo), for freezing the tax on diesel. “Zema is aware that diesel interferes even more in everyone’s life,” said Bolsonaro.

