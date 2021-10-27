Bolsonaro says that Petrobras only gives headaches and only provides service to shareholders – 10/27/2021 – Market

In a scenario of rising fuel prices, President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) said on Wednesday (27) that Petrobras only gives “a headache” and said that the state-owned company is “providing services to shareholders and no one else” .

The statements took place during an interview with Jovem Pan News.

“It’s a state-owned company that with all due respect will only give me a headache. We’re going to break more monopoly, maybe even put it on the privatization radar,” said Bolsonaro, who suggested there was no way to interfere in the price policy of the company. company.

“It is a company that nowadays is providing services to shareholders and nobody else. The chance of you losing something in Petrobras is zero. The federal government alone is taking R$ 11 billion, an amount equivalent to that is going to shareholders”.

It is not the first time in recent days that Bolsonaro has resumed the agenda for a possible privatization of Petrobras.

During an interview with a quick on October 25, he stated that the eventual privatization of the oil company would be a “huge complication”.

“When it comes to privatizing Petrobras, this has been on our radar. But privatizing any company is not what some people think, taking the company, putting it on the shelf and tomorrow whoever gives more takes it away. It’s a huge complication, even more so when it comes to in fuel,” he said at the time.

“If you take the monopoly of the state and put it in the monopoly of one person, private, it’s the same thing — or maybe even worse.”

About 10 days earlier, he declared that he was “willing” to privatize the company.

“I already want to privatize Petrobras, I want to. I’m going to see with the economics team what we can do,” he said at the time.