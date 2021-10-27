Bolsonaro says that Petrobras ‘only gives you a headache’ and that it only works for shareholders

BRASILIA — President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday that Petrobras only gives him “a headache” and that the company only provides services “for shareholders”. Bolsonaro spoke again about the possibility of privatizing the company.

The statement was made in an interview with Jovem Pan News, while Bolsonaro spoke about alternatives to reduce fuel prices. Gasoline and diesel rose again this week in refineries following the rise in the barrel of oil in the international market and the sharp rise in the dollar, caused, among other factors, by the increased perception that investing in Brazil became more risky with the ‘licence to spending’ and the increase in government spending for electoral purposes.

— Can I interfere with Petrobras? I will respond to process. The president of Petrobras will end up being arrested. It’s a state company, which, with all due respect, only gives me a headache. We’re going to break the way we break more monopoly. Maybe even put it on the privatization radar.





Petrobras sold the Landulpho Alves Refinery (RLAM), located in the Recôncavo Baiano, and seven other refining units, to an Arab fund for US$ 1.6 billion.

The president’s statements have been criticized by experts, as they indicate an attempt to interfere in the company’s policy, which follows international market prices not only to obtain profits, but also to guarantee resources for its heavy and necessary investment plan aimed at new discoveries oil and exploration of existing fields. In addition, if the president’s motive is to contain the rise in domestic fuel prices, the sale of Petrobras would not resolve the issue, as private oil companies are precisely the ones that almost immediately follow changes in the price of oil on the market International.

Later, in the same interview, the president downplayed the company’s barrel production record:

— The other day an advisor came to me and said: “Look, Petrobras has just broken a record in barrel production per day, 3 million barrels a day.” Then I said: “And what is the consequence of this?” he said, adding, “It’s a company that is currently serving shareholders and no one else.” The chance of you losing something at Petrobras is zero.

Bolsonaro also stated that anyone who buys Petrobras shares “never loses”:

— You buy stock in any company, you can lose. You never lose Petrobras. In other words, is this company ours or is it owned by a privileged few?

The government is considering submitting to Congress a bill that, in practice, allows the sale of the company’s control, according to members of the economic team.

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, who has always been in favor of the sale of the oil company, said on Monday that the country needs to “get the oil” out of the ground quickly to use the resources in investment, education and technology before Petrobras passes. worth nothing.

According to Guedes, the world is moving towards the decarbonization of energy sources by 2050. He stated that the company “will be worth zero in 30 years”.