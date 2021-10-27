Borrachinha drops three positions in the UFC middleweight; Joanna leaves ranking | combat

This Tuesday, the UFC released its updated rankings, and two changes drew attention: Paulo Borrachinha’s fall at middleweight, and the disappearance of Joanna Jedrzejczyk, former strawweight champion, both in the weight-for-weight classification. how much of your category. The Brazilian’s decline was expected after the loss to Marvin Vettori in Saturday’s event; the Polish departure caught many fans by surprise.

1 of 4 Marvin Vettori (right) took over from Paulo Borrachinha (left) in the middleweight ranking — Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC Marvin Vettori (right) took over from Paulo Borrachinha (left) in the middleweight ranking — Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Borrachinha was second in the middleweight rankings and dropped to fifth, essentially switching positions with Vettori, who took his position. In addition to the takedown, there is still doubt about whether the Brazilian will remain in the middleweight division (up to 83.9kg) or move up to the light heavyweight division (up to 93kg), as Dana White, president of the UFC, suggested at the press conference after the fight, played at light heavyweight after Borrachinha arrived overweight in Las Vegas.

At men’s heavyweight, there has been a slight shift, with Alexander Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya moving up one place each and dropping Jon Jones to fourth – probably related to uncertainty over the former light heavyweight champion after recent controversy outside the octagon.

But the big surprise of the new ranking was the disappearance of Joanna Jedrzejczyk. She was second at straw weight and sixth at weight-for-weight, but she doesn’t appear on either of the two updated lists. With his retirement, Mackenzie Dern entered the weight-for-weight ranking at 15th place and Brianna Van Buren debuted in the top 15 of the straws.

2 of 4 The UFC’s Up-to-Date Middleweight, Women’s and Strawweight Rankings — Photo: Reproduction UFC’s updated rankings in middleweight, female and straw weight — Photo: Reproduction

According to the American press, Joanna’s departure would be related to the long inactivity of the Polish woman, who has not fought since March 2020, when she lost the title fight against Chinese Weili Zhang by split decision. The fighter has been focusing on business venture launches in Poland, but is not retired. In a social media post, she told her fans not to care about the rankings: “The rankings don’t compete. I’ll be back soon… I promise. What’s written always finds its way,” she wrote.

3 of 4 Post by Joanna Jedrzejczyk on Instagram — Photo: Reproduction Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s Instagram post — Photo: Reproduction

In another post, however, Joanna appears working out hard, doing bench presses, and tagged UFC women’s matchmaker Mick Maynard: “This was special for you this morning… Be ready for tough negotiations (and pretty heavy.) Love you, Mick, off the charts until my big comeback,” he wrote.

4 out of 4 Title dispute with Glover Teixeira and Brazilian squad duels! It’s live only in Combate — Photo: Combate Title dispute with Glover Teixeira and duels of the Brazilian Squadron! It’s live only in Combate — Photo: Combate