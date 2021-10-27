Botafogo coach admits a bad first time and praises the final 30 minutes in Goiânia: ‘We managed to fit in and create situations’

Coach Enderson Moreira admitted that the Botafogo had a bad first half in the 1-1 draw with Goiás this Tuesday, in Goiânia. For the coach, the performance improved in the final 30 minutes of the second half, when Glorioso ended up suffering less danger from the home team.

– Each game has its story. Playing here against Goiás has always been difficult in any situation. Our first half was not good, we have to understand that sometimes things don’t work, the athlete can’t play a technically qualified game. We conceded an early goal, we managed to draw quickly because we could have even more problems. In the last 30 minutes we managed to play the game that was supposed to be done, we managed to fit in a little better, create situations, suffer fouls, have imposition in the aerial game, set pieces – Analyzed Enderson.

– We’re taking a point home, in a direct confrontation. If the result is not so good for us, maybe it was worse for Goiás, who played at home and is behind our team in the table – completed the coach.

The coach alvinegro tried to value the point conquered in Serrinha in a direct confrontation, with six rounds to go before the end of Serie B:

– Reaching the G-4 is very difficult, keeping it is even more complicated. These last rounds have demonstrated this fight, this dispute. Taking home a point is sometimes important so that in the end we can value this achievement even more. This point can be very important up ahead, maybe in the end we’ll remember this point.

Deputy leader with 56 points, Botafogo returns to the field next Wednesday to face Confiança, at Nilton Santos Stadium.