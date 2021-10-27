BOTAFOGO TIES WITH GOIÁS AND KEEPS A FIVE POINTS DISTANCE IN THE G-4 OF SERIES B

In a very truncated match, with goals only at the beginning, the Botafogo tied with Goiás in 1 to 1 on Tuesday night, in Serrinha, in Goiânia, in a direct duel in the fight for access. Glorious missed yet another chance to take the lead in Serie B, but remained second with 56 points, keeping a gap of five points to fifth-placed CRB.

Botafogo left behind the score right at the beginning in a real mess. Warley backed the ball badly, Daniel Borges protected it, Diego Loureiro kicked over Goias defender Hugo, who got the better of the division and took the opportunity to make it 1-0 for the hosts.

Good thing the Glorious didn’t take long to react. At 10, Chay crossed from the right after a foul by Pedro Castro at the barrier and captain Carli headed in the corner, surprising goalkeeper Tadeu: 1 to 1.

The initial stage was very well fought, with a slight advantage from Goiás, who sought more the attack than Botafogo, taking danger in the crosses. In one of them, on 42 minutes, David Duarte headed free on the second stick and threw it out, wasting a great chance.

The game’s panorama didn’t change much in the second half. Goiás tried to take Chay out of the game, with a rotation of hard fouls, causing shirt 14 to leave the field crying a lot. The home team kept trying more, but there weren’t big hurdles of more danger in the final stage.

Botafogo had a good chance on the counterattack pulled by Rafael Navarro and badly concluded by Diego Gonçalves. The Glorioso produced little, but held the momentum of Goiás – a direct competitor – away from home and took another small step to ensure the return to the First Division.

Botafogo’s upcoming games

Botafogo returns to the field next Wednesday to face the highly threatened Confiança, at 7pm, at Nilton Santos Stadium. Four days later, Glorioso makes the derby against Vasco da Gama, in São Januário.

DATASHEET

GOIÁS 1 X 1 BOTAFOGO

Stadium: Haile Pine

Date-Time: 10/26/2021 – 9:30 pm

Referee: Anderson Daronco (Fifa/RS)

Assistants: Rafael da Silva Alves (Fifa/RS) and Michael Stanislau (RS)

VAR: Rodolpho Toski Marques (Fifa/PR)

Income and audience: BRL 70,645.00 / 3,361 payers / 3,594 gifts

Yellow cards: Caio Vinicius, Rezende and Hugo (GOI); Luiz Henrique (BOT)

Red cards: –

Goals: Hugo 4’/1ºT (1-0) and Carli 10’/1ºT (1-1)

GOIÁS: Thaddaeus; Diego, David Duarte, Reynaldo and Hugo; Caio Vinícius (Rezende 23’/2ºT), Fellipe Bastos, Elvis and Luan Dias (Dadá Belmonte 23’/2ºT); Alef Manga (Pedro Bahia 33’/2ºT) and Nicolas (Welliton 23’/2ºT) – Technician: Marcelo Cabo.

BOTAFOGO: Diego Loureiro; Daniel Borges, Carli, Kanu and Hugo (Carlinhos – Interval); Barreto (Luís Oyama 21’/2ºT), Pedro Castro and Chay (Marco Antônio 21’/2ºT); Warley (Luiz Henrique 30’/2ºT), Rafael Navarro (Rafael Moura 41’/2ºT) and Diego Gonçalves – Coach: Enderson Moreira.

