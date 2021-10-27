Bottled water tycoon is the richest man in China; TikTok founder ranked 2nd | Economy

Bottled water tycoon Zhong Shanshan has become China’s richest person, according to a ranking released on Wednesday after a government campaign to rein in the big fortunes affected traditional ranking leaders such as Jack Ma, co-founder of Alibaba.

Zhong saw his fortune grow after his Nongfu Spring, mineral water, and Wantai Biological Pharmacy Enterprise companies began listing on the Stock Exchange, fueled by high demand for covid-19 tests.

The businessman’s fortune is valued at US$ 60.5 billion, according to the Hurun Rich List.

Who is Zhong Shanshan, owner of a bottled water company

Jeff Bezos is the richest man in the world; see the tops from the Forbes global ranking

Zhong was third on last year’s list, but rose to the top after the government’s wealth redistribution campaign in the name of equality, which took billions of dollars off the fortunes of other tycoons.

Jack Ma, last year’s richest, slipped to fifth after his fortune dropped 36 percent to $39.6 billion.

Ma and Alibaba lost Beijing’s sympathy after the businessman criticized the country’s financial regulations in a 2020 speech.

Following the statements, Chinese authorities canceled an initial public offering by Alibaba’s Ant financial group and took a series of measures to rein in technology companies and big business.

Pony Ma, president of technology group Tencent, has dropped two places and appears in fourth place by Chinese restrictions on video games, which caused a 19% loss of his fortune.

In second place comes TikTok founder Zhang Yiming.

2 of 2 Zhang Yiming, founder and CEO of ByteDance, owner of TikTok — Photo: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters Zhang Yiming, founder and CEO of ByteDance, owner of TikTok — Photo: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

The Hurun Research Institute, which compiles the list, said that for the first time no real estate entrepreneur appears in the top 10.

Evergrande founder drops to 70th position

The industry’s biggest loser was Xu Jiayin, founder of the troubled real estate giant Evergrande.

Xu topped the list in 2017 and last year he was fifth, but in 2021 he dropped to 70th position.

Evergrande faces a liquidity crisis, making it difficult to repay a debt of 300 billion dollars.

The list of citizens in China with a wealth of more than 2 billion yuan (310 million dollars) has risen this year to 2,918 people, according to the list of the Hurun Institute.