Bottled water tycoon the richest man in China – International

Zhong Shanshan, the bottled water magnate (photo: Wikipedia)

Bottled water tycoon Zhong Shanshan has become China’s richest person, according to a ranking released on Wednesday (10/27) after a government campaign to rein in the big fortunes affected traditional ranking leaders , like Jack Ma, co-founder of Alibaba.

Zhong saw his fortune grow after his companies Nongfu Spring, a mineral water, and Wantai Biological Pharmacy Enterprise started to be listed on the Stock Exchange, favored by the high demand for tests of COVID-19.

The businessman’s fortune is valued at $60.5 billion, according to the Hurun Rich List.

Zhong was third on last year’s list, but rose to the top after the government’s campaign to redistribute wealth in the name of equality, which took a few billion dollars off the fortunes of other magnates.

Jack Ma, last year’s richest, dropped to fifth after his fortune dropped 36 percent to $39.6 billion.

Ma and Alibaba lost Beijing’s sympathy after the businessman criticized the country’s financial regulations in a 2020 speech.

Following the declarations, Chinese authorities canceled an initial public offering by Alibaba’s Ant financial group and adopted a series of measures to rein in technology companies and big business.

Pony Ma, president of Tencent technology group, has dropped two places and comes in fourth because of Chinese restrictions on electronic games, which have caused a 19% loss of his fortune.

In second place comes TikTok founder Zhang Yiming.

The Hurun Research Institute, which compiles the list, said that for the first time no real estate entrepreneur appears in the top 10 places.

The industry’s biggest loser was Xu Jiayin, founder of the troubled real estate giant Evergrande.

Xu topped the list in 2017 and last year he was fifth, but in 2021 he dropped to 70th position.

Evergrande faces a liquidity crisis, making it difficult to repay a debt of 300 billion dollars.

The list of Chinese citizens with a fortune in excess of 2 billion yuan ($310 million) has risen this year to 2,918 people, according to the Hurun Institute list.

The growth in the electric car market, in particular, has led to an increase in the fortunes of several entrepreneurs.

tencent

alibaba