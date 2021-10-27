Bradesco launches insurance to indemnify improper transactions made by Pix, TED and DOC

On Monday (25), Bradesco launched the new product “Seguro Protection Digital” aimed at covering improper financial transactions made by third parties in cases of theft and robbery of the insured’s cell phone or under duress. According to the bank, the service indemnifies undue transfers via Pix, TED and DOC, in addition to unauthorized payment slips and mobile recharges. The plans start from R$8.99 monthly and the limit goes up to R$50 thousand.





Interested account holders can contract the service through the bank’s application. There is no grace period for this modality, but protection is only valid from 24 hours after the first payment. The Digital Protection Insurance general conditions document reveals that indemnity limits are applied per occurrence and an annual cap equivalent to twice the limit stipulated in the contract.

Altogether, Bradesco offers three plan options: Classic, Exclusive and Prime. The values ​​are BRL 8.99, BRL 11.99 and BRL 15.99, respectively. Damage limits vary by option and type of covered event. See below: For transactions (TED, DOC and Pix), the limits applied are: Classic: R$ 20 thousand;

Exclusive: BRL 35 thousand;

Prime: BRL 50 thousand. For payment slips and cell phone recharges, the values ​​are: Classic: BRL 3,500;

Exclusive: BRL 3,500;

Prime: R$ 10 thousand.

Brazilian banks started to launch products for financial transactions after the increase of crimes involving Pix in Brazil. The Central Bank has been taking measures to reduce the occurrences, among them, the limitation of overnight transfers. O Santander announced last week the launch of “Seguro Transactions”, which covers improper transactions made through Pix, DOC, TED and TEF under duress, but not in case of loss, theft or theft of the mobile device.





The plans are for R$9.99, R$18.99 or R$24.99. Each of these options guarantees different annual indemnity limits, of R$ 3.5 thousand, R$ 8 thousand and R$ 20 thousand, respectively. Already Mercado Pago was the first to announce such a service this month. It is worth noting that none of the three insurances for improper transactions protect the customer from the famous Pix scams, usually carried out through messages and calls. Are you thinking of taking out insurance for your financial transactions? Tell us in the comments below!