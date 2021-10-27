Brazil exceeds 606,000 deaths per covid-19







Brazil has over 13,424 cases and 442 deaths from Covid Photo: EPA / Ansa – Brazil

Brazil registered 13,424 new cases and 442 deaths by covid-19 in the last 24 hours, raising to 21,748,984 contagions and 606,246 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, informed the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass) on Tuesday (26).

The bulletin shows an increase in the number of deaths and infections compared to the same day last week, when 12,969 infections and 390 victims were counted.

The data also reveal that the country has a slight increase in the moving averages of cases and deaths in the last seven days, reaching 12,015 infections and 342 deaths.

In absolute terms, the state of São Paulo continues to lead the two rankings: there are 4,400,932 confirmed infections and 151,623 deaths.

Following the total case data, Minas Gerais (2,179,609) appears, in addition to Paraná, Rio Grande do Sul, Rio de Janeiro, Bahia and Santa Catarina (all with more than 1 million infections).

In terms of deaths, Rio de Janeiro (68,108) took second place, followed by Minas Gerais (55,402), Paraná (40,357) and Rio Grande do Sul (35,364).

When considering the lethality rate, Rio is in first position with 5.2% – more than double the national average, which is 2.8% – followed by São Paulo (3.4%), Amazonas and Pernambuco – both with 3.2%.