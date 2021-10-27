Brazil has a moving average of 342 daily deaths per Covid; trend is worst recorded last month | Coronavirus

Brazil registered this Tuesday (26) 409 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the total number of deaths reaching 606,293 since the start of the pandemic. With that, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was at 342 — below the 400 mark for the 15th day in a row. Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the variation was +7% and points stability.

Despite being within the stable range, this is worst trend compared to last month, which ranged between fall and stability. The last time the comparison indicated a higher percentage was on September 26, when it was at +13% (stability).

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 8 pm this Tuesday. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

Wednesday (20): 380

Thursday (21): 366

Friday (22): 355

Saturday (23): 339

Sunday (24): 337

Monday (25): 338

Tuesday (26): 342

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2,000. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

Three states did not register deaths on the last day: AP, RR and SE.

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic, 21,748,303 Brazilians have had or have the new coronavirus, with 13,414 of those confirmed on the last day. The moving average in the last 7 days was 11,966 new diagnoses per day. This represents a variation of +6% in relation to cases registered in two weeks, which indicates stability in the diagnoses.

At its worst, the curve of the national moving average reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

Total deaths: 606,293

606,293 Record of deaths within 24 hours: 409

409 Average of new deaths in the last 7 days: 342 (14-day variation: +7%)

342 (14-day variation: +7%) Total confirmed cases: 21.748,303

21.748,303 Registration of confirmed cases within 24 hours: 13,414

13,414 Average of new cases in the last 7 days: 11,966 (variation in 14 days: +6%)

On the rise (8 states): RR, CE, PR, TO, PA, BA, RN, SC

RR, CE, PR, TO, PA, BA, RN, SC In stability (9 states and the DF): RS, AP, RJ, PE, SP, AL, ES, DF, MG, GO

RS, AP, RJ, PE, SP, AL, ES, DF, MG, GO Falling (9 states): PB, MT, RO, PI, MA, SE, AM, MS, AC

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

More than 112 million Brazilians are fully immunized after taking the second dose or single dose of immunizing agents against Covid. Data also gathered by the consortium of press vehicles show that 112,307,569 people, a number that represents 52.65% of the population.

Those who took the first dose of any vaccine against Covid and are partially immunized are 153,733,428 people, which represents 72.07% of the population. The booster dose was applied to 7,110,518 people (3.33% of the population).

Adding the first dose, the second, the single and the booster, there are 273,151,515 doses applied since the beginning of the vaccination.

See the situation in the states

ES: -11%

MG: -12%

RJ: -2%

SP: -5%

DF: -11%

GO: -14%

MS: -50%

MT: -34%

AC: -50%

AM: -47%

AP: 0%

PA: 29%

RO: -40%

RR: 900%

TO: 56%

AL: -6%

BA: 27%

EC: 100%

MA: -41%

PB: -17%

PE: -2%

PI: -40%

RN: 18%

SE: -43%

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1, O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, who have been working collaboratively since June 8 to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (learn more most).

