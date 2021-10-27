Brazil has already identified at least 25 sublines of the Delta variant: what are the risks for the country? – Health

THE Delta it is the predominant variant of the coronavirus in most countries. As a result, some underlinings of the more transmissible strain worry authorities. Faced with a significant increase in daily cases of Covid-19, the UK announced last week that “closely” monitors a new Delta mutation, to AY 4.2. The Health Department of Belém published an alert for the detection of the AY 33 subvariant, which, according to the municipality, “may not be detected by rapid tests and by standard RT-qPCR protocols”. Altogether, they have already been identified in Brazil at least 25 underlines of Delta.

Experts heard by state consider, however, that the emergence of new subvariants does not necessarily indicate that there will be greater transmission of the virus or lethality among patients at this time of the pandemic. As they explain, the non-detection of some sublineages by rapid tests, as occurred with AY 33 in Belém, may be more related to testing characteristics than to an apparent aggressiveness of the strain.

Even so, they add that the warnings reinforce the need for more structured genomic surveillance and for adopting non-pharmacological measures. The guidelines for the population continue to be to complete the vaccination schedule against covid-19, maintain social distance and wear masks such as PFF2, which provide greater sealing.

“The list of underlines will always be growing. Some may disappear as they are rare. Conversely, others may change frequency and become more prevalent”, explains Anderson Brito, virologist and scientific researcher at the Todos pela Saúde (ITpS) Institute. According to him, the Gama variant (P.1, originally identified in Manaus), which was predominant at the peak of the pandemic in the 1st half of this year in Brazil, was replaced by Delta as of August.

With the advance, the strain acquired a significant predominance: 91.4% of cases sequenced in the country from August 29 to October 9 are by Delta, points out a survey carried out by the Todos pela Saúde Institute based on data deposited by Brazilian laboratories in the Gisaid database. The North region, according to the information collected, is the only one that still sees a predominance of the Gamma variant and its various sublines.

“The virus, when it infects other people, mutates. The more he circulates, as in a dice game he is always forming new combinations”, explains Brito. This would be one of the reasons that, according to the virologist, cause new nominations to be created for the sublines as the records are being made. Based on this, new trends can be observed, but the analysis must be done with caution, reinforces the virologist.

“At the moment, there is not much to say about AY 4.2. The more data we have, the more consistent the conclusions will be”, says Brito. According to him, given the fact that the United Kingdom has “exemplary” genomic monitoring, a more robust analysis of AY 4.2 will soon be possible, understanding whether it can be associated with the new increase in covid cases in some European countries, such as the Russia. If it is, in fact, a worrying underlining, the World Health Organization (WHO) can classify it as such and more specific measures can be taken.

Currently, reinforces the researcher, 75 subvariants of the AY type have been designated in the world. According to the latest ITpS survey, 25 Delta sublines were identified in the country. In addition to the parental lineage (B.1.617.2), which remains predominant.

Vaccines are effective against Delta, but both doses must be taken

So far, the immunizing agents against covid-19 used in Brazil have been shown to be effective against Delta, according to scientific studies. In the cases of AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines, however, research has reinforced the need for two doses to ensure protection against the variant.

“Variants will always appear while there is a large number of covid cases, but so far all vaccines protect against all known variants”, highlights the researcher from the Tropical Medicine Institute of the University of São Paulo (USP) and research coordinator and development of Dasa, José Eduardo Levi. According to him, one of the examples that reinforce this is that, although cases have increased in the UK with the arrival of Delta, they are not related to an equal proportion increase in the number of deaths.

In Brazil, genomic surveillance has evolved. First, because the number of cases sequenced and registered at Gisaid jumped from 2,000 at the beginning of the year to around 45,000. And, as the number of positive diagnoses decreased in the country, the cases sequenced became even more representative in proportional terms.

One of the consequences of this new moment, reinforces Levi, is precisely to be able to identify new sublineages, as happened in Belém. According to him, the fact that subvariant AY 33 has given a false negative does not necessarily indicate that it escapes detection. On the contrary, it points out that the type of test used should be investigated and that, depending on the diagnosis, tests with a greater number of “targets” should be used, as is done in the public network in other countries. Practice, he claims, provides more accurate detections.

In a technical note published over the weekend, the Ministry of Health informed that “kits used in the national network of public health laboratories have adequate sensitivity and specificity for the detection of Sars-CoV-2, and thus, the RT test -Real-time PCR should continue to be the assay of choice for the diagnosis of covid-19”.

For Levi, the concern is not necessarily “when a new name appears, a new Greek letter, but when there is a variant that escapes the control mechanisms”. So far, adds Levi, “none got away.”

Professor at the Faculty of Medicine at USP and director-president of the Todos pela Saúde Institute, Jorge Kalil emphasizes that it is only possible to know the impact that sublines may still have on the pandemic if there is monitoring. “If the frequency starts to increase (from cases of new strains), let us know that they are present”, he explains.

Kalil emphasizes that, normally, the underlining must present some advantage for it to be established in a certain environment. If this happens and the subvariant proves, in fact, as more transmissible, the professor reinforces that the next steps are to study the specific efficacy of vaccines in relation to it and work on immunization agents that attack the variants in an even more specific way.