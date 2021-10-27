Brazil leads fear of foreign investors with Latin America

(Aramis Merki II) – Investor enthusiasm for Latin America is at the lowest level in the historical series surveyed by JPMorgan, said the institution’s chief economist in Brazil, Cassiana Fernandes, at an event promoted by the Brazilian Association of Financial and Capital Market Entities (Anbima) . “And Brazil, in a way, leads the concern with Latin America”, he completes. She says the high volatility in the domestic market mirrors how quickly investor interest changes.

dangerous framework

In recent weeks, while American companies’ balance sheets have tickled, the appetite for emerging markets has diminished. “Investors from the United States and Europe are more dedicated to their countries,” says Fernandes. The executive points out that exposure to Latin America among investors is also at its lowest level, according to data from JPMorgan.

Claritas chief economist, Marcela Rocha, points out that the global inflation scenario is especially challenging for emerging countries. The sum of high inflation and weak growth is a dangerous framework, says the economist. “The emerging countries no longer have the space to adopt fiscal policies to react. High interest rates could lead to a worsening of economic activity and leave these countries in the lantern in terms of recovery.”

Under “normal conditions”, the current pricing of Brazilian assets would indicate high returns in both fixed income and variable income, in the view of Cassiana Fernandes, who points out that the real is also below the fair value of the currency, from the perspective of fundamentals. “The question here is the analysis of normal conditions. The return will be high in fixed income as long as you have a guarantee that you will receive it”.

Doubt about solvency

Doubts have risen to a much more serious level in recent weeks. “For the first time since 2016, we need to answer questions about Brazil’s solvency again,” says Fernandes.

Marcela Rocha points out that foreign investors are pragmatic: they want confidence and predictability. She says investors are asking “what is Brazil’s new tax regime?” The trigger for this investor to look at Brazilian assets with interest, she says, will be the government’s stance to present a new fiscal model.

Rocha also points out that other doubts overlap, such as next year’s election scenario. The foreigner is already wondering what to expect from the electoral race, which will indicate Brazil’s new fiscal balance in a second moment.

But until then, the economist believes that the current government needs a way to gain confidence. “We don’t have a silver bullet to be able to calm expectations, it will be necessary to rebuild”.

