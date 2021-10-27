Brazil will receive another 10 million doses from Pfizer by the end of the week – News

The executive secretary of the Ministry of Health, Rodrigo Cruz, announced last Monday (25th) that Brazil should receive another 10 million doses of vaccine from Pfizer against Covid-19 by the end of this week.

Posting on Twitter, Cruz spoke about the meeting he had with the pharmacist and about immunization coverage in the country.

“Tonight I was in a meeting with Pfizer representatives, where we discussed the update of our #Vaccine delivery schedule. By the end of the week, there will be more than 10 million doses,” stated the secretary.

Cruz also said that immunization against coronavirus in the first dose in Brazil has already reached 87% of the population over 12 years old. The secretary informed that 65% of Brazilians over that age have already completed the vaccination cycle.

According to the Ministry of Health, until this Monday morning (25), 320,004.887 had been distributed throughout the country. 269,129,590 doses have been applied to date, the paste released.

Vaccination in 2022

The planning for vaccination against Covid-19 next year, prepared by the Ministry of Health, provides for a different model from that adopted in 2021, when care was separated according to degrees of priority.

For 2022, the folder will consider immunization by decreasing age group. The ministry plans to apply two more doses in the population over 60 years and in immunosuppressed people, with an interval of six months, as well as providing another booster dose for the population aged 18 to 59 years.

In early October, the ministry said it does not work with the possibility of applying an extra dose to teenagers between 12 and 17 years old. According to Saúde, there is still no scientific evidence to demonstrate this need. In any case, the government is considering expanding the target audience for the 2022 campaign.

“If Anvisa approves and attests to the safety of vaccines for this target audience, vaccines will be made available to serve this public,” said Rodrigo Cruz.