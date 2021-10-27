Brazil will take second largest delegation to COP-26, but presence of Bolsonaro has not been confirmed

RIO — Brazil will take the second largest delegation to COP-26, the 26th United Nations Conference on Climate Change, which will start on Sunday in Glasgow, Scotland. The presence of President Jair Bolsonaro, however, has not yet been confirmed at the event organized by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who said on Monday he was “very concerned” with the success of the negotiations.

At a virtual press conference, the British ambassador to Brazil, Peter Wilson, said that the head of the Brazilian delegation will be Environment Minister Joaquim Leite. Besides him, Bento Albuquerque, from Mines and Energy; Fábio Faria, from Communications; in addition to the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto.





Twelve governors will also make up the team that will represent Brazil in Glasgow, only smaller than that of the United States. Under the command of Joe Biden, who confirmed his trip to Scotland, the Americans are trying to assume an unprecedented role in environmental diplomacy, after four years of belittling the matter during the term of former President Donald Trump.





The exact size of the delegations has not yet been disclosed, and the Covid-19 pandemic is expected to impact participation, especially from civil society, but Brazil has historically sent a large number of people to the event. At COP-25, in 2019, the Brazilian delegation was the fifth largest, behind only Côte d’Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo and host Spain.

Size, however, is not everything. The Brazilian government arrives at the meeting as one of the most pressured to increase its commitments to reduce emissions, fight deforestation and show how it intends to implement promises that have already been made, but never made official or with a clear plan to be put into practice.

Bolsonaro’s Choice

Wilson stressed that Bolsonaro’s decision to attend or not is not about vaccination: the British government says it prefers that everyone is vaccinated, but immunization status is not an impediment to participation. According to Wilson, Brazil’s presence at COP-26 will be “enormous” with or without Bolsonaro, but the presence of the chief executive would give more strength to the national position:

— If Brazil wants a very clear voice at COP-26, the participation of the Brazilian leader will be important. Without your participation, it will be a little more difficult for Brazil’s voice to be heard clearly,” said the diplomat, stating that the international focus will be on the substance of Brazilian commitments, and not on the size of its mission. — But the choice is up to the president and the government.

For the ambassador, the priority issues for Brazil at COP-26 should be three: neutralizing carbon emissions by 2050, debates around the international carbon market and combating deforestation, listed as the greatest Brazilian challenge. He also said he hopes the Brazilian government will use the opportunity to make official promises made at the Summit of Leaders on Climate, in April, and at the UN General Assembly, in September.

— COP-26 is an opportunity for Brazil to show serious plans to end deforestation and what it is doing about reforestation and sustainable agriculture — said Christopher Wright, policy and climate adviser for the British representation in Brazil, at the same press conference.

To GLOBO, interlocutors who will be at the Brazilian delegation in Glasgow confirmed that the country will document, in the mechanisms provided for in the Paris Agreement, the objectives of ending illegal deforestation by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality, that is, the compensation of all CO emissions two , until 2050.

Brazil’s previous deadline for neutrality was 2060, while the target on illegal deforestation was excluded last year by the government from the annex of commitments presented by the Brazilian government under the Paris Agreement, within the so-called NDCs (Nationally Determined Contributions).

‘Very worried’

So far, more than 120 international leaders have confirmed their presence at the summit, including Biden, Indian Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. The hearings, however, will also be weighty: Chinese President Xi Jinping, whose country is responsible for about a quarter of all greenhouse gas emissions, also declined to be present.

Another important absence is that of Russian Vladimir Putin, confirmed last week. On Monday, Boris appealed for the Russian to bring forward the deadline for neutralizing its carbon emissions from 2060 — the same date currently foreseen by China — for 2050.

Reaching zero carbon by mid-century is considered essential to keep the planet’s temperature rise to 1.5OC with respect to pre-industrial levels (1850-1900). Warming above that, experts predict, could culminate in a cataclysm, an urgency that makes COP-26 even more important.

Boris said on Monday he was “very worried” and cautious about the event’s success. On Saturday, conference chairman Alok Sharma had already said he thought it would be more difficult to reach an agreement in Glasgow than it was in 2015 in Paris, as greater ambition and commitment is now needed.

“I’m very worried because it could go wrong,” the premier said during a question-and-answer session with children, calling this perhaps the “most important summit of all our lives.” — Everyone will have to accept doing some difficult things, whether it’s to stop using coal-fired power plants or donate money to help developing countries, or start using electric vehicles.