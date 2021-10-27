Brazilian Championship and Copa do Brasil: at Atlético-MG, Hulk seeks double artillery that only happened once | athletic-mg

Being top scorer in the Brazilian Championship and also in the Copa do Brasil is a feat that great strikers have achieved: Paulo Nunes, Romário, Edmundo, Fred… But to keep the goalscorer trophy in both competitions, in the same year, only one. And Hulk, for Atlético, wants to be second in history.

Only Gabriel Barbosa, Flamengo’s exponent, has this feat. In 2018, still for Santos, Gabigol would finish the season with 18 goals in the Brazilian Nationals and another four in the Copa do Brasil. Currently, the goalscorer of Galo has 11 goals in the running points, and 5 in the Copa do Brasil.

In both tournaments, Hulk fights to isolate himself at the end. For the Brazilian, he shares the artillery with Yuri Alberto (from Inter) and Gilberto (Bahia). The forward scored a goal against Cuiabá, in the last round. In the knock-out, shirt 7 also saved his in the rout against Fortaleza, in the semifinal match. Rigoni (São Paulo) and Rossi (Bahia) also have five goals each.

1 of 2 Hulk warming up for Atlético: 25 goals in 55 games — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG Hulk warming up for Atlético: 25 goals in 55 games — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG

Atlético will face Fortaleza, again, in the return of the semifinal, this Wednesday, at 21:30, at Castelão. The other game is Flamengo, competitor of the Brazilian, on Saturday, Maracanã. Hulk, still with a hand injury, has a chance of being rested in Ceará, but will play against Rubro-Negro.

Gabigol trained at Flamengo on the eve of the duel against Athletico-PR, also qualifying for the final of the Copa do Brasil. The center forward has 6 goals in the Brazilian Nationals, and two others in the Copa do Brasil. Among the “live” players in the knockout competition, Yago Pikachu had eight at the Brazilian Nationals and two at the knockout. Pedro (injured) has 7 in the Brazilian Nationals and another three in the Copa do Brasil. Bruno Henrique has 9 in the Brazilian Nationals, and two in the Copa do Brasil.