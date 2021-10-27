Brazilian club seeks investor to hire Corinthians player

O Corinthians managed to assemble a qualified cast in this second half, thanks to the effort made by President Duílio Monteiro Alves. The idea is to continue acting like this in the next transfer window and bring heavy reinforcements to Sylvinho’s team.

Another important factor that should happen at Timão in 2022 is the departure of players, as the board plans to reduce the payroll to invest again in reinforcements. In addition, there is a sales target to be met, leaving the amount of R$ 80 million to be met.

Worried about some situations of players in relation to the next season, Duílio wants to keep only essential names in the 2022 squad. Thus, before any action from the board, it will be necessary to consult coach Sylvinho, who already seems to have agreed with the departure of one athlete.

Fortaleza seeks investor to hire Éderson



the steering wheel ederson was hired by Corinthians last season, but ended up losing ground in the team and was loaned to strength. There, the player was able to return to acting at a high level, pleasing and winning the trust of Leão’s board.

With the steering wheel loan link valid only until next season, Fortaleza is working hard in search of some investor to pay for the permanent contracting of the player. Timão, in turn, tends to accept an advantageous offer, as it needs to make a profit with sales.

Éderson arrived at Fortaleza with the mission of improving the quality of the midfield and has been able to fulfill his role so far. Corinthians intends to sell it and can take advantage of the player’s good time with the Lion’s shirt to increase the desired amount. Remembering that in 2020, the São Paulo club paid R$2.6 million to Cruzeiro for 70% of its rights.