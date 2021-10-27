Britney Spears vents again on Instagram

Top Stories

Britney Spears continues with a sharp tongue. Apparently, since part of the beauty’s tutelage was removed, she hasn’t stopped speaking out against her family. In your Instagram, this Monday (25), the pop princess let out more pinpricks.

This time, Britney Spears she said that people are only available to her when it suits them and that now she is no longer available to any of them.

“Don’t you think it’s weird when you run all over the place to organize trips or lunches with the people you love only to find they’re going to drill or leave after 10 minutes? It’s humiliating and it’s like every person I open up to immediately says they’re going away for two weeks later… Ok, I understand… They’re only available to me when it’s convenient for them… Well I’m not available to any of them now !!!”

Understand Britney Spears’ revolt against the family

the battle of Britney Spears against her own family began in 2008. At the time, the singer had some personal problems that made her father, Jamie Spears, asked the American justice to take care of her daughter’s career and personal life.

Thus, what is called the guardianship by the American Justice. Until 2019, Jamie Spears took care of her property and all the personal aspects of her daughter’s life.

Then, starting in 2019, due to health problems, the father was replaced in charge of Britney’s private life by social worker Jodi Montgomery. Back in August of this year, Jamie gave up on tutoring the singer’s finances, claiming to be ‘a relentless target of unjustified attacks’.

Even though it was a protection granted by Justice, the singer, her fans and the press always protested against the situation. Thus, the world movement emerged #FreeBritney (Free Britney).

The end of guardianship is near and Britney talks more and more

Now, the guardianship is about to have a definitive end, in a few months. Currently, the financial part is managed by an accountant, John Zabel, appointed by Britney herself.

In the meantime, the singer sends more and more outrageous messages to her family on her social networks.

“I don’t mind being alone… And actually I’m tired of being this understanding Mother Teresa… If you’re rude to me then it’s gone… bye!!! This message is for my family… For hurting me more deeply than you will ever know!!! I know the guardianship is about to end but I still want justice!!!”

