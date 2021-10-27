Brothers who died charred in Maricá are veiled in Rio: ‘There’s no explanation,’ said family friend | Rio de Janeiro

Dozens of people attend the ceremony, which began at 2 pm. The burial is scheduled for 3:30 pm, at the same place.

Vicente and Valentim’s mother arrived at the cemetery around 1:50 pm. Very emotional, she didn’t want to talk to the press. She had one of her hands bandaged because she was burned in the attempt to save the children. The boys’ father also arrived very emotional, around 2:10 pm.

Vicente Costa and Valentim Costa, 4 and 2 years old respectively, died charred in Maricá, RJ

The boys were found charred inside the house on Monday night (25). Their older brother, a 16-year-old teenager, was apprehended on suspicion of committing the crime.

Many people present at the wake cannot understand why the older brother would have committed the crime. According to a family friend who declined to be identified, they seemed to have a good relationship and that the three were raised the same way.

“There is no explanation. The mother asks herself this all the time. The mother asks herself the same thing: why? I saw him born, he was raised with us, I was a neighbor. He was always normal, calm, there was no distinction of love, there was no difference. There is no justification. The mother always worked hard to give the best to her children, she fought for her children and that happened. He had a birthday last week, he has a picture with his brothers and the cake,” said a close friend of the family.

The general mood at the wake is one of consternation. A relative of the victim stated that the older brother never showed violence at family events.

“As far as we knew, he was an ordinary teenager, he didn’t know about problems with his stepfather, he was normal, he never showed violence at family gatherings and parties,” commented a relative of the victims, who preferred not to be identified.

Teenager confessed to crime, says neighbor

The 16-year-old teenager suspected of killing his two younger brothers confessed the crime to his mother before being taken to the police station. The report is from a neighbor of the family in an interview with RJ Inter TV 2nd edition (watch above).

Neighbor Maria das Graças said that she was at home when she heard her mother’s cries of despair when she found her younger children. At this time, according to witnesses, the teenager was not at home, but was found by other neighbors and taken to the place. When mother and son met, Maria das Graças said that he confessed to killing his brothers.

“She asked ‘what happened?’, then he told her that he was the one who had killed the brothers,” said neighbor Maria das Graças dos Santos.

Police say jealousy motivated the crime

According to the police, the crime was motivated by the mother’s jealousy, in addition to the hatred she felt for her stepfather, father of the victims. the teenager was apprehended for a fact analogous to the crime of aggravated homicide for a futile reason and forwarded to the Department of Socio-Educational Actions (Degase).

Also according to the police, the teenager is suspected of asphyxiate the siblings by strangling and then set the children still alive on fire.. The case is being investigated by the Homicide Police Station of Niterói, São Gonçalo and Itaboraí (DHNSG).

Mother’s screams drew attention

Maria das Graças said that she lives in front of the house where the Costa family lives. She said she only realized what was happening after she heard her mother’s cries for help.

“We heard screams, at first I thought it was the television. I opened my bedroom window and saw that it was outside. Then my daughter, my husband and I went out. When we got here, we found the mother screaming ‘They killed my children, they killed my children.’ My husband then opened the gate [da casa onde as crianças moravam], came in and saw the two children on the floor, burned,” he said

Witnesses said the boys’ mother had left home to go to a store and left the younger ones with their older brother. The case took place on Rua 02, in the Cordeirinho neighborhood.

When she returned, she found the children with their bodies on fire and tried to save them, but the boys could not resist. Also according to witnesses, the teenager was not at home when the mother arrived, but was found by neighbors in the region.