Bruna from the telenovela Império unmasks Maurílio and Silviano

Bruna (Kiria Malheiros) will continue to disrupt Maurílio’s (Carmo Dalla Vecchia) plans in the telenovela Império. The girl, who is extremely shrewd, will tell Marta (Lilia Cabral) that she saw a suspicious encounter between the biologist and Silviano (Othon Bastos). However, she will be caught during the call by Danielle (Maria Ribeiro), who will be furious with the girl.

Bruna from the telenovela Império helps Maria Marta

In the next chapters of the plot, Bruna will watch from afar a meeting between Silviano and Maurílio in the lobby of the hotel where he is living with his mother.

Danielle’s daughter will find the conversation between the two very suspicious and will decide to call Marta to tell her everything she saw. “Hi Martha! A very strange thing just happened down there. I saw Maurílio and Silviano talking. It was Silviano, yes! I didn’t hear anything they were talking about,” the girl will say.

Right in the middle of the call, she will be surprised by the arrival of Danielle, who will overhear her daughter telling her ex-mother-in-law what she saw. She will claim she did nothing, but José Pedro’s ex-wife (Caio Blat) won’t believe her. “Stop being a liar. Tell me this story right.”

Marta will be worried about the girl. “I was talking to her on my cell phone, then it got mute. I called again, it’s off. Someone caught this girl, I’m afraid it’s Maurílio. She said she saw Maurílio and Silviano talking,” the empress will say to José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero).

Danielle and Maurílio will pressure Bruna to tell her what happened. “Girl, open the game soon! Or I’ll send your mother out of here dragging you by the hair to take you to boarding school today. It doesn’t make me lose what little patience I have left”, the villain will shout.

Império airs from Monday to Saturday, at 9:30 pm, Brasília time, on Globo.