Brusque epidemiological bulletin updated; check out

This Tuesday, 26, the Directorate of Health Surveillance of Brusque confirmed 43 new cases of Covid-19 in the city. With this, the city has, since the beginning of the pandemic, 29,840 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Of these, 29,334 patients are considered recovered. Currently, there are 185 active cases, that is, they can transmit the disease. In addition, there are 50 under investigation.

Of the active cases, 16 are hospitalized. Ten people hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and six in the ward. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, so far, 321 deaths have been registered.

Regarding vaccines, 182,166 doses of the immunizing agent have already been applied in the city. Those partially immunized are 102,276. And those fully immunized add up to 75,195.

Guidelines

In case of flu symptoms, immediately seek out the Triage Center for Respiratory Symptomatic Patients, which works seven days a week, from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm, at Arena Brusque. At other times, the service takes place at the Azambuja and Dom Joaquim hospitals, which are on duty for the Unified Health System (SUS).

Questions can be answered by WhatsApp: (47) 98848-1054.

