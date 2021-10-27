Burning a box is something disconnected from reality, rebuts TC on Empiricus report | Companies

The content and services platform for investors TC (formerly Tradesclub) rebutted, in an interview with Valor Investe, some points mentioned in a report by the analysis house Empiricus, released on Tuesday, which recommends a short position (betting on the low) in company papers. Chief among them is the argument that the company would need to spend a very large amount of money and, eventually, even need more capital to finance growth in the coming years.

Pedro Albuquerque, a partner at TC, reinforced to Valor Investe that there is no excessive cash burn, and that, for now, the company has spent little of the money raised in the IPO on well-thought-out deals. “Cash burning is something disconnected from reality”, he says.

The Empiricus report says that, of the approximately R$ 530 million raised at the IPO, the company has already spent R$ 130 million in purchases in the third quarter of this year, with acquisitions of Abalustre, Economatica and RIWeb, as well as investment in the holding that controls the Bitcoin Market. For Empiricus, the TC would need to spend even more to ensure the promised growth expected by the market.

“Our estimate is that the company would need to spend at least BRL 550 million on acquisitions by the end of 2023 to reach something close to BRL 1 billion in revenue in 2025. In this scenario, the company’s cash flow runs out by the end of 2022” , says the report, signed by analyst Felipe Miranda. The house suggests a short position against TC stock, saying the fair value is 56% lower than Monday’s close.

In today’s trading session, TC’s shares fell 11%, but closed at a low of 10.17% recently, at R$ 5.39, with a financial volume of R$ 48 million, more than double the daily average in October until yesterday.

In the report, analyst and founder of Empiricus Felipe Miranda maintains that TC’s current market value is far above what his projections indicate, and that the company would have to reach revenue of R$950 million in 2025, compared to R$ 40 million from 2020, for its current market value of BRL 1.68 billion yesterday, is considered fair.

In Empiricus’ assessment, a more “realistic” growth projection scenario would lead the company to have revenues of BRL 600 million in 2025, which would reduce its fair value to something like BRL 713 million, which is 56% below the yesterday’s number.

Albuquerque, from TC, also countered another point of Empiricus, that the company focuses only on services related to the stock market, and that this would be a risk given the recent rise in interest rates. According to the executive, TC is not solely focused on the stock market and has services that cover other asset classes and should soon add others to its product scope, such as fixed income, real estate funds, private equity and alternative investments. In addition, there is the courses and events area (TC Experience) which also brings recipes.

“There was a lack of important information for investors to have a more precise position on the business. We have already announced that we are developing the order execution functionality on the platform, starting with cryptocurrencies that operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and then will be released to real estate funds, shares and other assets traded on the stock exchange”, he explains.

The revenue diversification plans, such as the order execution service, were detailed this Tuesday on TC’s “Investor Day”.

“We, as a public company, are subject to positive and negative reports, we have to understand that it is part of the game. Our function is to deliver returns to shareholders”, concludes Albuquerque.

TC’s shares were sold at R$9.50 in the initial public offering, jumped to a peak of R$13.11 shortly after the debut, and closed at R$6 yesterday. The public offering, in June 2021, was coordinated by BTG and Modalmais. In addition to the research areas of the two banks, only the analysis house Eleven follows the paper, for now.

TC is a platform that has a community for investors to exchange information about their trades on the stock exchange, in addition to offering news and data on publicly traded companies, as well as financial education courses for investors. Pedro Albuquerque, president of the company, and Rafael Ferri, are founders of TC and the best known names to the public due to their intense activity on social networks.