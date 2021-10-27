Cade’s General Superintendence asks for another 90 days to analyze the sale of Oi Móvel | Companies

O acting general superintendent of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense ( Where ), Diogo Thomson de Andrade , requested, this Tuesday (26), to the Administrative Court from the antitrust agency an extension of 90 days of deadline for examination of the concentration act involving the sale of Oi Móvel .

If the request is accepted, the analysis of the case may extend until February.

The general superintendent argued that “the request for the additional period is based on the need to analyze the proposal for a Concentration Control Agreement (ACC) to mitigate competitive risks arising from this Concentration Act”.

Oi Móvel was sold by the operator under judicial reorganization to the alliance formed by telephone, owner of the brand Alive, TIM Brazil and clear.

The acting general superintendent recalled, in his requisition, that the case had already been declared complex by Cade, who ordered additional steps to be taken.

For Ademir Pereira Jr., partner at Advocacia José Del Chiaro and representative of the Neo Association with Cade, this dispatch indicates that there is a proposal for an agreement being negotiated.

“[Isso] confirms our view that the transaction raises competition concerns and cannot be approved without restrictions, said the lawyer, in a note. “It is important now that Cade carefully analyze this proposal and demand remedies/conditions that can effectively preserve the competitive environment, including necessarily alienation of spectrum (structural remedy).”

As third parties interested in the process, Cade accepted Algar Telecom, the Brazilian Association of Competitive Telecommunications Service Providers (TelComp), the Neo Association, the Brazilian Consumer Defense Institute (Idec) and Sercomtel.