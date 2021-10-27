Caio Ribeiro enters into an agreement with Bradesco and ends the R$3.4 million fight – 10/27/2021

Former player Caio Ribeiro entered into an agreement with Bradesco and ended a legal dispute of R$3.4 million.

To end the collection, under the terms of the agreement, there was the consolidation of ownership of a property in favor of the bank,

The apartment was given as a fiduciary guarantee and, according to what Caio’s lawyers informed in the lawsuit, it is worth R$4.5 million.

Thus, Bradesco asked the São Paulo Court to close the process, with each party bearing their own attorney fees.

Judge Eduardo Moeller, then, ordered the execution to be extinguished, since the debt was considered fully paid with the property.

Marcos Fontes, Caio Ribeiro’s lawyer, confirmed that the process was closed, but said he would not comment. Bradesco did not respond.

The debt had been acquired through credit concession made in April 2018 in the amount of R$ 3 million.

The financing provided by the commentator provided for payment in 360 months (30 years), starting in May 2018.

According to Bradesco, however, Caio faced financial difficulties the following year, carrying out the renegotiation of the debt.

Even so, the bank claimed that the commentator continued without paying the installments, and went to court.

Caio Ribeiro played professionally for São Paulo, Santos, Flamengo, Fluminense, Grêmio, Botafogo, Inter Milan, Napoli and Rot-Weiss Oberhausen.

He also defended the Brazilian main and youth team. He has been a commentator for Globo since 2007.