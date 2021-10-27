Camila Loures suggests that GKay’s unfollow in Virgínia Fonseca was because of YouTuber’s ex-boyfriend; watch!

No word of mouth, just the way the people like it! This Monday (25), Virgínia Fonseca and Camila Loures premiered the long-awaited podcast “PodCats”, run by the two in partnership. In the very first episode, the girl from Minas Gerais left little Maria Alice’s mom in a tight skirt, after suggesting that Gessica Kayane would have unfollowed Fonseca because of one of her ex-boyfriends.

In the chat, the two were commenting on “bullshit” in which they were involved in social media with other famous people. Loures took the hook and asked her friend: “You’ve had shit with GKay, haven’t you?!”. “Never!”, replied Virginia promptly. “People keep asking… It’s because there was a time when GKay gave you an unfollow”, argued Camila.

Virginia Fonseca agreed that this happened, but recalled that later the comedian followed her on Instagram again. “Oh, how cool”, said Camila. “I didn’t understand either, no, but anyway. Sometimes, at the time I was posting some content that she didn’t like. I’m lying?!”, soothed the young woman. “Or that you were someone’s ex”, provoked Loures, in the can. “Camila is heavy today!”, shocked Virginia, with good humor. The two changed their minds and continued talking about another subject. Spy:

Watch the moment from 1:21:50

It turns out that, at the end of April 2020, Fonseca and YouTuber Pedro Rezende officially ended their relationship. In November of the same year, the boy and Gessica Kayane engaged in an affair that had a troubled end the following month. At this time, however, Virgínia was already with her current husband, singer Zé Felipe. In fact, YouTuber had even announced the pregnancy of her first child.