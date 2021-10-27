Camila Queiroz appears bloodied behind the scenes of Secret Truths 2· TV News

Excited by the premiere of Verdades Secretas 2, Camila Queiroz showed the backstage of Globoplay’s soap opera. This Tuesday (26), the actress published a photo album in which she appears bloodied during the recording of the scene of the accident with Gui (Gabriel Leone), which marked the beginning of the first chapter of the serial.

“Prologue”, reinforced Angel’s interpreter in the caption of the publication made on Instagram. The actress appeared in fake blood makeup alongside director Amora Mautner on the recording set. In the records, she also showed details of the sequence, when Angel was trapped inside the car with Bill.

On the social network, fans of the actress gave their opinion about the tragedy that started the new year of the plot. “I am still unhappy with Gui’s death as, at the end of the first season, he was straightening out,” wrote Tatiane Cardoso. “My God, why didn’t you save Will?” asked Giovanna Dias.

Secret Truths 2 recorded almost 2 million hours of consumption on Thursday (21). O TV news had exclusive access to the exact number: 1,988,342 hours. It is the largest consumption of VoD (video on demand) since the launch of Globoplay, in 2015.

To top it off, new subscriptions to the streaming service have increased because of the plot. Until then, the reality show A Vida After Tombo, about the misadventures of Karol Conká after his departure from BBB21, was the “owner” of the record, with 716,000 hours of consumption in a single day. The novel nearly tripled that number with just the first ten chapters.

Globoplay had, only on Wednesday night (20), 638,000 hours of consumption, adding the live of the first chapter open to non-subscribers and exclusive content for those who pay for access to the application. Numbers registered in just two and a half hours.

The record number of hours consumed, added to the increase in new subscriptions, brings yet another benefit to the streaming platform. The premiere of Verdades Secretas 2 boosted the viewing of the first season, originally shown in 2015 on TV and which is all available on the platform.

