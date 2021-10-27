Can Neymar and Messi ‘suffer’ with Solskjaer’s fall? See how boiling in Manchester can affect PSG

Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino is the top-rated name at Manchester United should the club opt to fire Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and could affect the Parisians’ season sequence

Maurício Pochettino is the name that most appeals to the board of directors Manchester United should Ole Gunnar Solskjaer be fired. The information, which was revealed by ESPN on Tuesday (26), has been heating up the European news.

The diary Daily Star publishes this Wednesday (27) in its digital version that the current coach of Paris Saint-Germain is ‘Red Devils #1 choice’. And this is mainly due to a positive assessment of the Argentine by none other than Sir Alex Ferguson.

The coach was one of the names monitored by the Red Devils since 2018, when he commanded Tottenham. In addition to him, the board also closely followed the situations of two other coaches: Thomas Tuchel, now at Chelsea, and Julian Nagelsmann, who now runs the Bayern Munchen.

Pochettino retains special prestige within the United board, but it is unlikely to be a simple hire if Solskjaer leaves. And this happens precisely because the coach has recently renewed his contract until 2023 with Paris Saint-Germain.

According to the Daily Star, Manchester United’s original plan was for Solskjaer to be a bridge between Mourinho, who was sacked at the end of 2018, and Pochettino. The good results with the Norwegian in charge, however, increased the time of the former striker ahead of the main team.

Mauricio Pochettino at Paris Saint-Germain match Lukas Schulze – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

The assessment is that taking the Argentine out of the Parque dos Príncipes will not be an easy mission, but this is not ruled out. If this happens, it can directly affect the season planned by the French team’s board.

After performing one of the most impactful transfer windows in history, PSG has in Pochettino one of the central figures of the sports project. The coach, however, has been criticized by the French press for his performance at the head of the Paris team, despite his leadership in the French Championship and in group A of UEFA Champions League.

One of Manchester United’s linked names in recent days, Antonio Conte did not thrill the board because of a ‘disagreement’ about the Italian. The technician made it clear behind the scenes that he would be willing to take over, but sources told ESPN that there are various levels of enthusiasm within the board about a possible hiring of the former coach of youth, Chelsea and Inter Milan.

There is a feeling among some senior figures that handing over the job to Conte would go against the club’s ‘cultural reset’, which has strongly influenced decision-making since José Mourinho’s departure in December 2018.

Sources told the ESPN that Zinedine Zidane, former Real Madrid coach, not interested in the position, even if offered.