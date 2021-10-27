Capture of Otoniel: Four military personnel killed in retaliation for arrest of drug lord in Colombia | World

At least four soldiers died and three were wounded in two attacks with explosives and gunfire in northwestern Colombia in retaliation for the recent capture of Otoniel, one of the drug lords in the country, authorities said on Tuesday (26).

1 of 1 The man known as Otoniel after being captured by the police on October 24, 2021 — Photo: Comombia Police/Via AFP The man known as Otoniel after being captured by police on October 24, 2021 — Photo: Comombian Police/Via AFP

On Monday there was an attack in the town of Turbo, in the Antioquia region, where the Gulf Clan, Otoniel’s criminal group, has influence. An explosive charge was detonated and, shortly thereafter, men fired rifle shots at a group of soldiers. Three soldiers died and three others were injured.

It was “in retaliation for the capture of the drug trafficker most wanted by world and Colombian authorities,” Army General Juvenal Díaz told Blu Radio.

Colombia’s most wanted drug dealer captured

In a statement, this institution informed that there had been a death of another soldier in Ituango, a municipality in the same region.

“A military unit was attacked by members of the same organized armed group, wounding one of our uniforms, who unfortunately died,” according to the bulletin released on Tuesday, which does not report the timing of the incident.

After years of intense searching, Otoniel (full name is Dairo Antonio Úsuga) was finally arrested Saturday in the mountains of Antioquia in a mega-operation of 500 police and military.

He is to be extradited to the United States.

Otoniel’s arrest is Iván Duque’s most scathing attack on drug trafficking in his three years in office.

General Díaz said the military is on the alert for further retaliatory actions by Otoniel’s organization, which operates mainly in Antioquia and Chocó, in an area adjacent to Panama.

The independent think tank Indepaz estimates that the Gulf Clan has a force of about 1,600 men. Authorities estimate that it would reach 3,800 members, including combatants and collaborators.

Experts believe that Otoniel’s subordinates may unleash a war to fill the void left by him, in a confrontation that scares the region’s residents. “Chiquito Malo” and “Siopas” appear as possible successors to the drug trafficker.

According to the Defense Ministry, the Gulf Clan exports 30% of the cocaine that leaves Colombia (about 300 tons) annually. The country is considered by the UN as the largest producer of this drug.