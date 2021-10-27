Car is removed after 47 years parked in the same place

A Lancia Fulvia parked in the same place since 1974 was finally removed from the site after 47 years. The model was standing in front of the booth of its owner – 94-year-old Angelo Fregolent – in the Italian town of Conegliano.

The history of the model has gone viral in recent times, due to the tradition of the vehicle being stopped in the same place for several decades. And its fame brought media attention and now the Lancia will become an exhibition car.

The car was removed from the site by a tow truck and taken to the Auto e Moto d’Epoca fair in Padua, where it was exhibited. It will then be restored in Vicenza before moving to its new home: the garden of the Cerletti Enological School. The place is close to where the stand is, so it can be seen by everyone who passes close to the place, becoming a kind of tourist spot.

The Fulvia restyle project was conceived by Giovanni Berton, a businessman in the vehicle sales business, and the president of the historic automobile club “Serenissima” in Conegliano.

