Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega admits fear of hospitalization and surgery in a hurry· TV News

Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega admitted fear for having been rushed to hospital after having a cardiac arrhythmia. The presenter was discharged from Hospital Albert Einstein, in São Paulo, on Tuesday (25). This Wednesday (26), he revealed details of the scare that led to being submitted to surgery. “I was afraid of catheterization,” he said.

The veteran talked about his stay at SBT’s Vem Pra Cá. He was hospitalized last Wednesday (20) after experiencing dizziness at home. In an interview for the morning, the presenter of A Praça É Nossa told that he was in the company of Renata Domingues, his wife. She is a doctor and took him to the hospital after giving his partner a quick exam.

“On Monday [18], I was watching football. Then there’s the sports program… It was around midnight or an hour and Renata was already asleep. She got up and I said: ‘Where are you going?’ ‘I’m going to have some water’. I said: ‘Let me go get it’. She was already asleep. I went downstairs and as I was descending the stairs I felt dizzy. Dizziness is what I have had for some time, but it was a different dizziness. I got the water and went up bad. I lay down and didn’t say anything to her,” he recalled.

“I don’t know what got into my head. You know that little device you put on your finger to see oxygenation? When I put it on [o oxímetro], I said I was wrong, because it was 28 beats [cardíacos]. I always played a lot of sport. My [batimento normal] it’s always 40 or 45. At the height of my exercise [físico] reaches 90 [batimentos]. I said, ‘Renata, I think you’re wrong.’ Renata was scared and we immediately went to the nearest emergency room,” he detailed.

Nóbrega reported that he had an electrocardiogram and that the test result worried his wife, who called the presenter’s doctors. “When I got there, at two in the morning at the hospital, everything was prepared. I stayed in the semi-intensive and they started to do the treatment and a series of exams. I’ve never had so many exams. They pierced me all over. of brain, because of this dizziness. It’s a boring thing. It doesn’t hurt at all, but it’s uncomfortable,” he admitted.

The veteran also revealed that he deals with the sequels of Covid-19. Last February, he was hospitalized but recovered fully because he had already taken both doses of the vaccine. “I’m still breathing hard, my memory went into space, my vision got worse,” he reported.

After being examined, the communicator learned of his diagnosis. Faced with the need for a surgical procedure, he admitted the fear of going to the operating room. “I have cardiomyopathy. When I arrived at the hospital knowing that I had a team that had known me for 20 years, I was calm. I was afraid of the result of the catheterization, because I have this problem since 2014. I take care of myself a lot. But I was worried about doing this catheterization”, he confessed.

“Actually, I was [preocupado] because when I did it the first time, there was 40% obstruction in the artery. And I was afraid it would increase. I will not lie. But I’m not afraid of dying,” he added.

Nobrega had a quick recovery, being released by the doctors on Monday (25). He even can now resume his professional commitments, which include recordings on SBT. According to him, his prompt recovery is the result of years of health care.

“Every year I have a general check-up. And I’m not a hypochondriac. I always say I do it in March, which is my birthday present for myself. The things I got rid of because I think so. I’ve had problems before. prostate cancer and I saw it in time. I had other problems and I saw it in time. This is very important: you take care of yourself. Don’t go to the doctor when things are bad, because then life demands you”, he warned.

Married to Renata, who is a nutritionist, he added that he changed certain habits under the influence of his wife. “In these five years we’ve known each other, I’ve changed a lot, I stopped eating things I ate a lot. I ate a lot of feijoada, a lot of meat, I drank soda in excess. In these last years, I’ve improved my health much more because I started to have a coverage, and it helps me to have 85 years working the way I work,” he said.

Willing after the scare of hospitalization, the presenter confirmed that he will return to the studios of A Praça É Nossa on Wednesday (27). “Tomorrow I’ll record it. It’s all right. I was going to record the program on Monday [25], since the first program of January, then I canceled it. I like my job so much, and it helps me a lot. You might not believe it, but I got home yesterday at 2pm, had lunch and half an hour later I was writing the final writing for the other week’s show (laughs). I won’t let my head get old,” he concluded.

Check out an interview with Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega for Vem Pra Cá: