Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega reveals panic after undergoing catheterization

Carlos Alberto de Nobrega, 85 years old, was hospitalized since last Tuesday (19) due to a mild arrhythmia and had to undergo a catheterization, was discharged this last Monday (25).

In an interview with the morning show Come here, from SBT, this Tuesday (26), the comedian opened the game and told the whole process until arriving at the hospital.

“On Monday (18), I was watching a sports program. It was about midnight… one o’clock and Renata [Domingues, médica e mulher dele] I was already sleeping. She got up to drink some water and I said: ‘Let me go get it.’ When I went downstairs, I felt dizzy, a different kind of dizziness. I got the water and went up a little bad. I lay down and didn’t say anything to her,” he began. “I don’t know what went into my head, getting a little device… [oxímetro], which my doctor asked me to use during my exercises. When I put it on, I said it was wrong, because it was 28 beats [cardíacos]. I said: Renata, come here for me… Renata was scared and we immediately went to the emergency room”, he told her.

The comedian spoke about his arrival at the hospital and the conversation with the doctor: “When they did an electrocardiogram, the doctor said: ‘Let’s go to Sírio [Libanês]. When I got there, at two in the morning, everything was ready. I stayed in the semi-intensive and started the treatment and a series of exams”, he said.

Reminded Covid-19

Then, Carlos Alberto recalled his emergency hospitalization after contracting Covid-19 and said that he still has some sequelae caused by the virus

“I’m still breathing hard, my memory went into space, my vision got worse. I have cardiomyopathy. When I arrived at the hospital knowing that I had a team that had known me for twenty years, I was calm. But, I was afraid of the result of the catheterization, because since 2014 I have a problem and I was worried about this catheterization, I really was”,, confessed.

Return recordings

Finally, the comedian said that he returns to the recordings of the comedy A Praça é Nossa, this Wednesday (27): “Tomorrow I will record. It’s already all right. I was going to record the show on Monday, which was the first show in January, so I canceled it. I like my job so much and it helps me a lot. You might not believe it, but I arrived yesterday, at 2 pm, and half an hour later I was writing the final writing for the other week’s show”, he concluded.