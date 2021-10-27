Cartoonist Lailson de Holanda Cavalcanti dies, aged 68, from Covid-19, in Recife | Pernambuco

Cartoonist and musician Lailson de Holanda Cavalcanti died this Tuesday morning (26), aged 68, in a private hospital in Recife. According to the family, he was with Covid-19 (see video above).
Lailson’s body will be cremated at 4 pm this Tuesday, at the Guararapes Memorial Cemetery, in Jaboatão dos Guararapes, in a ceremony restricted to the family.
Laison died as a result of complications caused by Covid-19 — Photo: Collection/TV Globo
His daughter, Isabela Cavalcanti, made a post on her father’s social networks reporting the death of the graphic artist.
She had been publishing updates on the cartoonist’s health status since October 19th. g1 tried to contact Isabela by phone, but didn’t get back until the last update of this article.
Cartoonist and musician Lailson de Holanda was 68 years old — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
“My father left this morning. I will always keep his smile and good humor in my heart. He was a man of integrity, who sought justice, truth and kindness. I will remember every comment, every sarcasm and ‘infamous’ joke. From every song and chord I learned. May God keep my father in a beautiful place, full of love and joy, like him,” he said in the publication.
Lailson worked as a cartoonist for nearly 30 years at Diário de Pernambuco and even contributed to Pasquim — Photo: Acervo/TV Globo
Lailson worked as a cartoonist for nearly 30 years at Diário de Pernambuco and even contributed to Pasquim, a national newspaper created by journalists and intellectuals in the late 1960s and which opposed the military regime.
In 1977, the cartoonist won an award at the international humor salon, in São Paulo. He also acted as a musician in rock bands.
In the 70s, he recorded with Lula Côrtes the album Satwa, considered one of the pioneers of Recife piscodelismo.