Cerrado overcomes battle against São Paulo and debuts with victory on NBB | nbb

After loss by 86-61 on the NBB debut against Flamengo, the fans of São Paulo were finally hoping to enjoy the taste of victory in the Morumbi gymnasium. When the ball went up, however, what was seen was a real battle on the court. A duel that only needed to be decided in overtime, and that postponed the celebration of the home team. The responsible was Cerrado Basquete, who beat the current vice-champions by 78 to 76. In the first game of the team from Brasília of the season, the big highlight came from the bench.

Under the command of coach Cláudio Mortari, Tricolor further modified its squad towards the top of Brazilian basketball. Of the national vice-championship team, only Shamell, Isaac and Bennet remained, in the top scorer of the match against Flamengo, with 24 points. Even with the defeat on the debut, the arrival of forward Marquinhos has broadened the team’s prospects, which is still playing in the Champions League of the Americas, a tournament that reached the semifinals last season. A sign of this new club scenario is the state title billed over Franca, something that has not been seen since the return of its activities in 2019.

If, on the one hand, São Paulo is trying to get closer to the titles on the national stage, for Cerrado Basquete the mission is to reach an even longer path than that reached last season, when it finished in 14th position. For this, the team brought new parts, such as the Argentine guard Stefano Pierotti, the wingers Rafa Moreira and Isaac Thorton, the American wing, and his compatriot Kenny Dawkins, the pivot. They joined other important names maintained by the team, such as guard Robsinho, wingers John Bomfim and Daniel Von Haydin, as well as pivot Serjão and wingguard Paulo Lourenço.

After losing again at home, São Paulo will try their first victory against another representative of the Federal District. The team travels to the federal capital to measure forces with Brasília Basquete. Cerrado, on the other hand, returns to the court only on November 2, when it receives Pinheiros.

Coach Cláudio Mortari kept his debut lineup and bet on Tyrone, Bennet, Elinho, Isaac and Marquinhos to start the path towards his first victory of the season. On the Cerrado side, coach Bruno Lopes brought together two news for the initial quintet. One of them was the winger Rafa Moreira, who finished as the first quarter scorer, with 11 points in 14 attempts. Besides him, Kenny Dawkins, another rookie, ex-Tricolor, Paulo Lourenço, Serjão and also Von Haydin helped the team to overcome by 22 to 20.

Despite the promising start in the first quarter, São Paulo took a while to find themselves in the match. Still, he managed to print more pace in time to change the panorama of the match. Blacked out on his debut, Marquinhos reached 13 points in the match, under Elinho’s regency, with six assists. Coach Bruno Lopes, found the way on the bench to prevent the approach of the Tricolor. With the Ruan pivot inspired, with 11 hits in 12 attempts, the Cerrado closed the first half in 42-38.

When the ball went up in the second half, Cerrado soon saw the difference turn into a disadvantage on the scoreboard. Better in the third quarter, São Paulo increased the volume of play and found the way to move ahead in the wing/pivot Tyrone. The American converted seven out of eight attempts, and reached 14 points. When the teams were already aiming for the strategy for the last period, Thorton received an attack foul and went for free throws. With a second left to the end of the third quarter, he scored two more and reduced the difference for the team from Brasília, with 56 to 54.

In the final stretch, Tyrone and Ruan staged a separate duel in the Morumbi gym. In a set played point by point, the Cerrado regained superiority on the scoreboard, but the American Tricolor responded in kind, reaching 21 points. With two minutes to go, however, he committed the fifth foul and left the court. With 49 seconds left, Verdão do DF went ahead once more with Ruan, who reached 19 converts. If on the one hand São Paulo no longer had its US wing/pivot, Marquinhos tried to put the tricolor on an equal footing in the game. The team from São Paulo still had the last possession, but wasted, taking the 68 to 68 for extra time.

In the last five minutes, balance remained as the keynote of the confrontation. Even so, the night in São Paulo was the Cerrado Basketball, which saw Ruan reach 23 points and eight rebounds, becoming the top scorer of the match. New for this season, Rafa Moreira, with 18 points, and Kenny Dawkins, with 7, also helped the team celebrate the victorious debut for the team from the federal capital. After three seasons with Flamengo, Ruan, who is on loan to the team from Brasília, was still emotional when celebrating the biggest performance of his career.

– I waited a long time for this moment and managed to act in the best way. My teammates believed me. I did my best on court and I will continue like this until the end of the season. I just have to thank the team, and Rodrigo, from Flamengo’s base, who accompanied me all this time, and also to God for this walk I’m taking in the Cerrado – said the pivot.

In all, 17 teams started this week the path towards the top of Brazilian basketball. This year, the NBB season has representatives from seven states, as well as the Federal District. The classification phase has turn and return. The top 12 qualify for the playoffs. The top four go straight to the quarterfinals, while the other eight teams play for the round of 16.