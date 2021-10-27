‘Che Guevara’ starts receiving critically ill patients at the ‘Hospital de Maricá’

(Photo: LSM Archive)

By Ana Farias – The Dr. Ernesto Che Guevara Municipal Hospital, located in São José do Imbassaí, has been receiving since this Monday morning, 25, some serious patients referred from the Conde Modesto Leal Municipal Hospital, in the center of Maricá.

Some of these patients, ‘not Covid’, were transferred this Monday and Tuesday morning (25th and 26th) and all of them are from the Serious Patients Unit of the Municipal Hospital Conde Modesto Leal.

The intervention, intends to ‘unburden’ the hospital in the Center, since the number of cases and beds against Covid-19 has been falling every week in the municipality of Maricá.

It is worth remembering that, according to the bulletin of last Wednesday, 20, the city registered a significant reduction in the number of cases of the disease in the city within a week. In all, Maricá recorded 18,892 cases, in addition to 40 deaths being analyzed by the State Department of Health.

In addition, in this bulletin, the city did not report on the deaths. However, the average weekly bed occupancy rate for the care of patients with Covid-19, in the period from October 13th to 19th, comprising the Conde Modesto Leal and Dr. Ernesto Che Guevara hospitals, in addition to the UPA in Inoã, was 17 .1%, being 12.2% of patients from other cities.