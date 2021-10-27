Check out Bahia x Ceará embezzlement and returns for Serie A – Play

Without winning for six games in Serie A of the Brazilian Championship, the Ceará takes the field this Wednesday (27), at 19:00 (GMT), against the Bahia, at Arena Fonte Nova, in Salvador, in a late 23rd round duel.

In need of victory to distance himself from the relegation zone, the coach James Nunes will need to promote changes in the starting lineup. the right-back Igor received the 3rd yellow card against Juventude and will defraud Ceará against Bahia. Gabriel Dias should be the replacement. The coach from Rio Grande do Sul will also not be able to count on the right-back Boo and the attackers alligator and wendson, who recover from injury.

On the other hand, the midfielder vina back to Tiago Nunes’ team, after being suspended in the goalless draw against Juventude. Thus, Ceará must go to the field with: João Ricardo; Gabriel Dias, Messias, Luiz Otávio and Bruno Pacheco; Fernando Sobral and Marlon; Erick, Vina and Lima; Cleber.

Embezzlement, returns and probable Bahia squad

The Bahian team, in turn, will not have any absence due to suspension. The coach Guto Ferreira you won’t be able to rely only on the goalkeeper Matheus Teixeira. The archer will need to undergo an arthroscopy after injuring the medial meniscus of the left knee during training. the attacker Rossi is doubt for the match.

In return, the commander of the Tricolor Baiano will have the return of Lucas Mugni. The Argentine midfielder was suspended in the victory of Bahia against Chapecoense, 3-0, last weekend, and is once again available to the coaching staff.

The likely Bahia de Guto Ferreira will be: Danilo Fernandes; Nino Paraíba, Conti, Luiz Otávio and Matheus Bahia; Patrick, Daniel and Lucas Mugni; Juninho Capixaba, Raí Nascimento and Gilberto.

