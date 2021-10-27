check out practical recipe and 5 health benefits







Find out how to make oatmeal Photo: Shutterstock / Health in Day

How to make oatmeal is a frequent question among people seeking a healthy lifestyle. The fame of this food is great and totally justifiable. According to nutritionist Laís Murta, the mixture is rich in fiber, a characteristic that improves blood glucose and cholesterol control – preventing serious diseases such as diabetes and obesity.

“Oats are rich in complex carbohydrates that increase the formation of short-chain fatty acids in the intestine, which are important substances to modulate immunity, maintain the health of the intestinal cells (enterocytes) and control inflammatory processes”, reveals Laís.

That said, it is worth remembering that, to keep the diet up to date, it is not necessary to suffer. There’s nothing better than adding healthy and natural ingredients to oats, to maximize its benefits and still make a pleasurable meal. Check out the recipe suggested by the nutritionist:

How to make oatmeal

Ingredients:

200ml of almond or coconut milk;

2 tablespoons (30g) of oats;

1 ripe banana;

1/2 serving of chocolate-flavored whey protein.

Method of preparation:

Mix milk with oats and microwave for 1 minute;

Add whey and half a mashed banana;

When serving, chop the rest of the banana and place it on top of the porridge;

The addition of other fruits, cinnamon and almonds is optional and totally healthy.

“This porridge is recommended to be consumed at breakfast or in the afternoon snack, as it increases the feeling of well-being. In addition to preparing the body for a peaceful sleep at night, since serotonin is transformed into melatonin – o sleep hormone,” recommends Laís.

5 Health Benefits of Oats

Once you’ve learned how to make oatmeal, it’s time to discover some of the key health benefits the recipe’s base ingredient has. According to also nutritionist, Talitta Maciel, oats are the champion food when it comes to breakfast and a quick snack. Check out the benefits that the expert highlighted:

1 – Prevents diabetes

Rich in fiber and with a low glycemic index, oats help prevent diabetes and can be an excellent ally for people who already have the disease. “Fiber joins the sugar in food, controlling its release into the blood. This prevents glucose spikes, in addition to benefiting starch digestion,” explains Talitta.

2 – Improves mood with healthy energy

Unlike other simple carbohydrates such as pasta and bread, oats are slowly absorbed by the body. This gradual digestion provides constant, longer-lasting energy for daily tasks and physical activities. According to the nutritionist, vitamin B, present in the food, also increases the feeling of disposition.

3 – Consuming oats helps you lose weight

All of these characteristics – plenty of fiber and a high glycemic index – also favor weight loss. As oats are more slowly absorbed by the body, in addition to avoiding spikes in blood glucose and increasing your mood, it also increases the feeling of satiety and prevents you from wanting to stick to your diet.

4 – Fights the trapped bowel

According to Talitta, beta-glucan – soluble fiber present in oats – is responsible for forming a sort of viscous layer in the digestive system and regulating intestinal transit. Insoluble fibers, on the other hand, have the function of increasing the volume of the fecal cake. A factor that also facilitates bowel function.

5 – Avoid bad cholesterol

Soluble fibers, according to the nutritionist, also play an important role in controlling cholesterol. In addition to facilitating intestinal transit, the viscous layer also reduces the absorption of cholesterol from other ingested foods. More good news: oats are one of the richest grains in this type of fiber.

Source: SportLife